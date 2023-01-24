ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Man arrested in connection with deadly Grove City shooting in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting in Grove City. Willie Williams was arrested on Wednesday. Williams and another man, Andre Darthard, were wanted for complicity in homicide in the shooting that happened on Dec. 26, 2021. According to police, officers responded...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

20-year-old arrested for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in east Columbus has been arrested. Dayveion Carroll, 20, was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Saadiq Teague on Jan. 16. The deadly shooting happened along South Hampton Road just before 12:30 p.m. Police arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

14-year-old murder suspect turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The teenager wanted in a deadly shooting at a south Columbus McDonald's turned himself in. Investigators said 14-year-old Eric Lanning shot and killed Christopher Mateen, 43, on Jan. 14 along South High Street. Mateen was searching for his stolen car when Lanning fatally shot him.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Olentangy Schools superintendent to retire after 20 years in the district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Superintendent Mark T. Raiff is set to resign from Olentangy Schools after 20 years with the fourth-largest school district in Ohio. Raiff began as an assistant principal at Olentangy High School in 2003. He later became Principal at Liberty High School, chief academic officer for the district, and has served as superintendent of Olentangy Schools for the past eight years.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy