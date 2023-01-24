Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
WSYX ABC6
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in connection with deadly Grove City shooting in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting in Grove City. Willie Williams was arrested on Wednesday. Williams and another man, Andre Darthard, were wanted for complicity in homicide in the shooting that happened on Dec. 26, 2021. According to police, officers responded...
WSYX ABC6
20-year-old arrested for east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in east Columbus has been arrested. Dayveion Carroll, 20, was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Saadiq Teague on Jan. 16. The deadly shooting happened along South Hampton Road just before 12:30 p.m. Police arrived...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman accused of kidnapping young twins faces new felony charges for car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New felony charges came down Friday against the woman accused in the high-profile kidnappings of one five-month-old twins days before Christmas. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson for the thefts of two more cars in a case that happened weeks prior to the abductions.
WSYX ABC6
Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old murder suspect turns himself in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The teenager wanted in a deadly shooting at a south Columbus McDonald's turned himself in. Investigators said 14-year-old Eric Lanning shot and killed Christopher Mateen, 43, on Jan. 14 along South High Street. Mateen was searching for his stolen car when Lanning fatally shot him.
WSYX ABC6
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
WSYX ABC6
Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
WSYX ABC6
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
WSYX ABC6
Suspects steal over $13K worth of fragrances from 3 beauty stores in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said tips from the public led them to two suspects who are accused of stealing over $13,000 worth of perfume and cologne from three different Columbus beauty stores. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the man and woman stole fragrances multiple times from...
WSYX ABC6
Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
WSYX ABC6
Olentangy Schools superintendent to retire after 20 years in the district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Superintendent Mark T. Raiff is set to resign from Olentangy Schools after 20 years with the fourth-largest school district in Ohio. Raiff began as an assistant principal at Olentangy High School in 2003. He later became Principal at Liberty High School, chief academic officer for the district, and has served as superintendent of Olentangy Schools for the past eight years.
WSYX ABC6
Mother, boyfriend indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, according to court documents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of the woman's eight-month-old son was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. A Franklin County grand jury charged both Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Blakely and Diva from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Blakely and Diva from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Both pups came to the shelter as strays and are looking for their fur-ever families!. Blakely. This young pup is 9 months old and weighs around 34 pounds. She is a mixed...
