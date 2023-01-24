Read full article on original website
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
Pennsylvania gets failing grades from Lung Association on tobacco use policies
Pennsylvania has some of the weakest policies in the country when it comes to preventing and reducing tobacco use. That’s according to the American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control report released Wednesday. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. It...
Bipartisan pair begin push to free nurse practitioners in Pa. and hopefully ease care shortage
Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill that would give full independence to nurse practitioners, who have long worked under close supervision of doctors in Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners are nurses who typically have a bachelor’s and master’s degree, including specialized training in a specific medical field such as primary...
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help people who fell behind on mortgage and utility bills because of the pandemic — but be prepared for a monthslong wait.
Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead
A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act...
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Pennsylvania may be at a crossroad on abortion | Opinion
In the same week that Gov. Josh Shapiro stood at his inauguration outside of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, proclaiming his disdain for the overturn of Roe v Wade, thousands of pro-life men, women and children from across Pennsylvania joined thousands more at the U.S. Capitol at the March for Life.
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
A department spokesperson said that the General Assembly must pass the constitutional amendment by Jan. 27 to appear on the May 2023 ballot. The post Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
Dental workers are leaving the professional creating long waits for people needing care | Opinion
According to a new report from the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH), some Pennsylvania residents have wait times up to three years to receive dental treatment for tooth decay. The Access to Oral Health Workforce Report determined the average wait time for a new dental appointment in Pennsylvania is two months with an additional month wait to have a filling placed. Rural residents can face up to a two to three year wait for care.
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Pennsylvania in healthcare staffing 'crisis'
A group of healthcare workers in Western Pennsylvania addressed state lawmakers this week, warning of a healthcare staffing crisis in the state, according to a Jan. 26 report from ABC affiliate WTAE. Physicians, nurses, emergency medical services workers and others shared that not enough people are joining the field to...
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices
A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
