Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Quion Antonio Lindsey, 30, was arrested last night and charged with MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly reached for his hip while interacting with officers after a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for burglary and property damage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karim Hadi Paxton, 56, was arrested last night and charged with burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking a window at Royal Village Apartments. He reportedly told an officer that he has been in the area for about a week. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded...
ocala-news.com
Ocala car wash employee arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 from customer’s vehicle
A 41-year-old employee at a local car wash was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 from a customer’s vehicle. On Wednesday, January 18, several OPD officers responded to the Soapy’s Car Wash located at 1621 SW 19th Avenue in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female victim who advised that $1,300 in cash was missing from an envelope that had been left inside her vehicle while it was being detailed.
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for violating no-contact order after being found hiding in a shower
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aja Lashawn Newton, 28, was arrested yesterday and charged with violation of a no-contact order in a stalking case after she was found hiding in a shower. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the victim’s apartment after receiving a call from a neighbor who said...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon with loaded firearm sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On Thursday, Michael Tyrone Young was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II to 33 months in federal prison. Additionally, Young was required to forfeit the firearm and ammunition that law enforcement had seized from him.
WCJB
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
Independent Florida Alligator
Inmate dies at Alachua County Jail from ‘medical emergency,’ sheriff announces
An inmate in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was confirmed dead Thursday after being moved from the Alachua County Jail to UF Health Shands Hospital. Marcus Goodman, 32, died after experiencing a “medical emergency,” Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. wrote in a release. The case was transferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the cause of death.
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon indicted for possessing Glock firearm, ammo
A 29-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was indicted this week on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition. On Monday, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Luis Angel Alicea with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
WCJB
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department introduces newest officers, sergeants
The Ocala Police Department recently welcomed its newest officers and sergeants who will be serving and protecting the local community. During a ceremony that was held on Monday, January 23, Officers Bellamy, Fogarty, and McEvoy officially joined the Ocala Police Department after they were sworn in by Mayor Kent Guinn to serve and protect the City of Ocala with integrity, courage, and character.
ocala-news.com
Crime Stoppers offering $9,500 reward for information on fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the shooting that killed two men and wounded four others on New Year’s Day, and a $9,500 reward is being offered to encourage anyone with information to come forward. On January 1, in the early morning hours, a crowd of around 100...
alachuachronicle.com
13-year-old bicyclist’s injuries life-threatening after collision on NW 13th Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Last night at about 7:35 p.m., a 13-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car on NW 13th Street and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert with life-threatening injuries. According to Gainesville Police Department, the bicyclist was riding west on NW 44th Avenue and was...
Comments / 0