NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric appliance pushDavid Heitz
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
beingpatient.com
Dr. Valter Longo: Can a Fasting Diet Prevent Alzheimer’s?
USC biogerontologist Dr. Valter Longo, founder of the Prolon fasting-mimicking diet, discusses his research on fasting and brain health. Fasting, particularly intermittent fasting, is trendier than ever, but scientists are finding that short spurts of fasting could potentially repair the brain and prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Valter Longo, a biogerontologist and cell biologist at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology and founder of the Prolon fasting-mimicking diet, spoke to Being Patient Live Talks previously about how fasting could be the most potent way to activate rejuvenation processes in the body — and lower the risk of disease, including Alzheimer’s.
beingpatient.com
The Seven Stages of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s is a journey. Each of this disease’s seven stages is a new world of experiences and questions. To help guide people living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and loved ones through the tumultuous experience of Alzheimer’s disease, the Being Patient editorial team — with input from the field’s leading scientific experts — has developed an interactive guide to answer pressing questions about each of the seven distinct stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Autism Crisis in America
As the number of children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise in the U.S., America has found itself in the midst of an autism crisis on its hands due to a persistent shortage of funding and resources for individuals with autism.
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
beingpatient.com
Phil’s Journal: After 17 Marathons, Taking Up the Torch Again for Brain Health
Phil Gutis, a reporter and Being Patient columnist living with early-onset Alzheimer’s, reflects on his years of marathon running — and how, when it comes to brain health, they may still be paying off. It was 1999. We were about to turn the clock on a century and...
ABC News
Yale University changes mental health policies after students' lawsuit
Yale University has announced changes to its policies to support students' mental health, including allowing students the ability to take time off from school. The Connecticut-based, Ivy League school said in an email to students Wednesday they are now permitted to take a medical leave of absence from school due to medical reasons rather than withdrawing.
verywellmind.com
The Role of Sleep in Kids' Mental Health
Sleep plays an important role in children’s growth and development. Specifically, getting sufficient sleep is crucial to ensuring their minds and bodies function optimally. Read more about how sleep affects kids’ mental health, what happens when children don’t get enough sleep, and tips on ensuring they get enough sleep each night.
brytfmonline.com
Seniors who are socially isolated are 28% more likely to develop dementia.
Seniors who are socially isolated have a 28% higher risk of developing dementia than others, according to a study conducted by Johns Hopkins (USA) and published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Social isolation is generally defined as having few social relationships and few people to interact with on a regular basis.
Adolescent Sleep Patterns Tied to Later Multiple Sclerosis Risk
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Insufficient sleep and low sleep quality during adolescence may increase the risk for subsequently developing multiple sclerosis, according to a study published online Jan. 23 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.
Psychiatric Times
Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy: Changing Lives With a Whole-Person Approach
Are you ready to understand how recovery-oriented cognitive therapy (CT-R) promotes wellness and empowerment for individuals experiencing serious mental health challenges? Check out this CME article. primipil/AdobeStock. CATEGORY 1 CME. Premiere Date: January 20, 2023. Expiration Date: July 20, 2024. This activity offers CE credits for:. 1. Physicians (CME) 2....
Fairfield Sun Times
Gender-Affirming Hormones Tied to Improved Psychosocial Functioning in Teens
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Use of gender-affirming hormones (GAH) improves appearance congruence and psychosocial functioning among transgender and nonbinary youth, according to a study published in the Jan. 19 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Diane Chen, Ph.D., from the Ann and Robert H. Lurie...
MedicalXpress
Exploring the positive aspects of caring for relatives at home
Fatigue, stress, scarcely any free time or feeling unappreciated: Those caring at home for relatives suffering from conditions such as dementia often feel overwhelmed or under great mental strain. For the first time in Germany, a team of researchers from Universitätsklinikum and FAU have now documented the positive aspects linked to caring for someone at home in a recent study.
spectrumnews.org
Autism research at the crossroads
Wigdor isn’t particularly active on the platform; she mostly retweets, and she has just hundreds of followers, many of whom are geneticists and researchers like her. A handful of them offered admiring comments in replies to her post. But when the paper was published in the peer-reviewed Cell Genomics in June 2022 and she put out a similar 11-tweet thread on 8 June, the response was quite different.
