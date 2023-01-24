USC biogerontologist Dr. Valter Longo, founder of the Prolon fasting-mimicking diet, discusses his research on fasting and brain health. Fasting, particularly intermittent fasting, is trendier than ever, but scientists are finding that short spurts of fasting could potentially repair the brain and prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Valter Longo, a biogerontologist and cell biologist at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology and founder of the Prolon fasting-mimicking diet, spoke to Being Patient Live Talks previously about how fasting could be the most potent way to activate rejuvenation processes in the body — and lower the risk of disease, including Alzheimer’s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO