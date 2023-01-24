Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus condemned the behaviors of five Memphis police officers Friday, moments after the city released video of the men beating Tyre Nichols unconscious on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The local district attorney on Thursday charged each police...
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
Two in custody, believed to be involved in Live Oak homicide, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in custody, allegedly involved in a homicide that took place in December. Authorities were called to the 10800 block of O'Connor Road in northeast Bexar County on Dec. 7. A Live Oak Police Department officer found a body in the brushy area. The...
Andre McDonald's murder trial continues for a third day
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the Andre McDonald murder trial has revealed more surveillance footage and cell phone data. The prosecution presented evidence of Andre and Andreen McDonald’s text message chains and how the conversations aligned with the location of their devices from February 28 to March 1, 2019.
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
199 new US citizens sworn in during San Antonio ceremony
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 200 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony in San Antonio Friday afternoon. The 199 individuals are from 43 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland and Jamaica. Among them are quadruplets born in Monterrey, Mexico who embarked on the naturalization process six years ago.
Grandmother shot while trying to look for suspects who robbed grandson, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A grandmother was shot while trying to look for the people that robbed her grandson at gunpoint Friday night on the city's southwest side, officials say. Just before midnight, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive for a reported shooting.
Man shot and killed inside building housing illegal gambling operation, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was shot and killed inside a building housing an illegal gambling operation, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive on the city's southwest side. Authorities said when they arrived,...
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
Shooting at Whataburger parking lot leaves police still searching for suspect, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in a Whataburger parking lot on the far south side Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred near Poteet Jourdanton and Loop 410 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect shot through the...
Student found with gun at Bandera Middle School, district confirms
SAN ANTONIO — A student was found with a gun at Bandera Middle School Wednesday morning, Bandera ISD confirmed in a letter to parents. The district said a student was reported to be in possession of an 'antique-type' firearm which was inside of the student's backpack. The school administration took the student into their custody and law enforcement was called.
7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms
SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were killed in a crash in Comal County Sunday evening, officials say. A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.
Bexar County inmate dies Wednesday morning, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say a 53-year-old inmate died following some kind of medical episode Wednesday morning, possibly stemming from self-inflicted injuries. Daniel Pentkwoski was found apparently unresponsive on the floor of his cell by a cadet conducting routine checks, according to officials with the Bexar County...
Mayor Nirenberg files for re-election, vying for fourth term
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg is officially running for re-election after filing the requisite paperwork with the city clerk on Thursday. A fourth term for Nirenberg, who has held San Antonio's highest elected office since 2017, would be his last one as the position is term-limited. Announcing his candidacy on social media, Nirenberg said he plans to "run an aggressive campaign" ahead of the May 6 city election.
DWI charge pending after driver careens into auto repair business, injuring mechanic and damaging cars
SAN ANTONIO — A DWI charge is pending against a young driver after he crashed into a car and careened into an auto repair shop, damaging six other vehicles and injuring a mechanic who was working underneath one, police say. It unfolded on Hackberry on the near east side...
SAPD officer shoots, kills man who pulled a gun on police, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel on the west side late Tuesday night, police said. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Motel 6 off of S.W. Loop 410. Chief William McManus spoke from the...
SAPD releases video of officers shooting suspect wielding BB gun at west-side motel
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has released bodycam footage and a statement after officers shot and seriously injured a man at a west-side motel earlier this month. Police say 44-year-old Jose Iruegas opened the door of his room and pointed a gun at officers, who opened...
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
Comal County Sheriff's searching for two missing teens
SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens who were last seen Thursday. Josiah James Pearson, 17, is described as being a 5’9” male, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing thin framed black glasses, a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath along with blue jeans, bright orange shoes a silver necklace, a ring and some bracelets.
