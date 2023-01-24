ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
Mayor Nirenberg files for re-election, vying for fourth term

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg is officially running for re-election after filing the requisite paperwork with the city clerk on Thursday. A fourth term for Nirenberg, who has held San Antonio's highest elected office since 2017, would be his last one as the position is term-limited. Announcing his candidacy on social media, Nirenberg said he plans to "run an aggressive campaign" ahead of the May 6 city election.
Comal County Sheriff's searching for two missing teens

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens who were last seen Thursday. Josiah James Pearson, 17, is described as being a 5’9” male, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing thin framed black glasses, a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath along with blue jeans, bright orange shoes a silver necklace, a ring and some bracelets.
