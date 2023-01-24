ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

By Amal Tlaige
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vNne_0kPuHYw900

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.

Governor Hochul announced a statewide $15 million investment across ten crime analysis centers. She said the Albany Center has quadrupled in size and the staff has doubled since recent investments were made. In part, the funding will go towards the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program, hiring more police personnel, tripling investments with prosecutors, and using the latest technologies.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“You can trace ballistic evidence from bullet casings and see if the gun was used in crimes anywhere in the country. I mean, that is data that is helpful to stop the next crime. We can now do that analysis in 24 hours so look at the prevention opportunities we have here,” said Hochul. Additionally funding will be provided for the GIVE program. “This also allows us to work with the local mayors and sheriffs and district attorneys on the strategy that they want, we’ll help fund you. Not every community is the same, you have a different way to approach it,” she said,

And while there seems to be a staffing shortage in every field, the police force is no different. “We have to get young people, individuals who want to change careers, excited about public service, and how there’s nothing more normal than being out there, putting on a uniform to protect your community. We usually do one or two academy classes a year, we’re gonna have four. So get the word out,” said Hochul.

NYS GOP address public safety issues, again

On Monday, during their “Rescue New York” presser, Republican lawmakers proposed changes to bail reform that would include giving judges discretion when it comes to all offenses and not just serious crimes. When I asked Governor Hochul if she was on board with that plan, here’s what she had to say, “What we’re talking about now, which is a thoughtful common sense approach, is that serious crimes, in serious crimes, the judge should have more discretion, and to be able to consider more factors than simply whether or not the individual is likely to return to court when they require to.” Hochul said this would be a more proper balance in assigning bail and that she still supports the fundamental premise of bail reform.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 13

Scott Stefanec
3d ago

They destroyed the system put it back the way you found it. It worked pretty damn good for all the years I worked in the criminal justice field.

Reply
2
Tiamo Marshall
3d ago

She just don’t want to change bail reform is beating around the bush

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?

Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
cityandstateny.com

NY advocates want to do away with mandatory minimums

As the legislative session gets underway, the criminal justice reform conversation is heating up. In years prior, the political conversation has largely been centered around bail reform, parole reform, and there’s been enthusiasm for legislation to seal a person’s criminal record after a set amount of time with the Clean Slate Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’

Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul slowly wakes up to crime crisis — but has she got the fight to fix anything?

Two cheers for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s sudden discovery of surging crime — though that could drop to one cheer, or none, if she lets the Legislature steamroll her again. On Tuesday, Hochul finally came out against stripping cops of their “qualified immunity” from lawsuits that target them personally. Thank goodness: Progressives are pushing to scrap that protection statewide (the city already eliminated much of it in 2021), yet the last thing cops need is fresh reason to refrain from aggressively enforcing the law — or becoming cops here in the first place. Instead, Hochul wants to improve attitudes toward police, who “deserve...
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul proposes tax increase for cigarettes

In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul proposed plans to increase taxes on cigarettes and ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Under the proposal, taxes on cigarettes would increase one dollar; from $4.35 to $5.35, making New York cigarette taxes one of the highest in the nation.
2 On Your Side

New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate

NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
NEWS10 ABC

New York Farm Bureau priorities for 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In early January, New Yorkers got a glimpse at what Governor Hochul’s priorities will be for this year in her state of state address. One of those issues is pegging inflation to minimum wage. While 76% of New York voters are in favor of increasing the wage on the rate of inflation, according […]
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy