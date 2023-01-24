ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ringer: Brooklyn Nets have inquired about Minnesota big man Naz Reid

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 NBA trading deadline a little over two weeks away (Feb. 9), trade rumors are starting to pick up. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets have inquired about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid. This news shows that the Nets are looking for a big that can either play alongside the rapidly improving Nic Claxton or that can be an effective backup in the event that Claxton gets in foul trouble or isn’t able to play for some reason.

Throughout this season, Brooklyn has been linked to big men like Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka, and now, Reid. It sounds like the Nets will make a move at some point and that they have a good amount of options on the board. Reid is averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field in 17.9 minutes per game while backing up Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns this season.

Here’s what O’Connor had to say about the Nets showing interest in Reid and what surrounds a possible move for him:

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on Monday that Timberwolves center Naz Reid has drawn interest from the Clippers and Nuggets. I’ve heard from league sources that the Nets have also inquired about Reid, so there would be competition for him if Minnesota chose to move him, though the price for the upcoming free agent wouldn’t be significant.”

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

