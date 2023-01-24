Read full article on original website
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
'We can not condone this' | Community leaders speak ahead of release of Tyre Nichols' video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners joined other community leaders for a news conference Friday afternoon on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols ahead of the release of video of the confrontation with Memphis Police. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the...
Local, state, & national leaders react to video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National, state, and Memphis area leaders are reacting to the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police officers. Nichols died three days after the beating on Jan. 7, and five Memphis officers have been indicted and charged. President Joe Biden. “Like so many, I...
Closures ahead of Friday's bodycam video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several businesses and schools are planning to close early Friday, Jan. 27, ahead of the release of police bodycam video showing the incident that left 29-yer-old Tyre Nichols dead. Tyre Nichols was killed after he was allegedly beaten to death by a number of Memphis police...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says MPD SCORPION unit 'inactive' in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released his weekly update to the city Friday afternoon, offering his condolences and remarks on the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, Strickland said he was "sad and angry" for the family of Tyre, and for the Memphis Police Department. Strickland...
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Two Shelby County deputies on leave following release of Tyre Nichols' video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been placed on leave following the release of the video into the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers. In a statement issued Friday night, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputies were placed on leave to determine what happened and if they violated policies.
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
Shelby County D.A. says Tyre Nichols' video to be released Friday evening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Thursday video of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police will be released by the city after 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Mulroy said - by his understanding - it...
Here's everything that led up to the release of Tyre Nichols video footage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the much-anticipated, widely-demanded video footage from the arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols has been released, the public at large is able to see for themselves exactly what happened that caused the 29-year-old to die at the hands of Memphis Police officers.
Memphis, state and national leaders weigh in on Tyre Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop sparked outrage throughout the country Thursday, as murder charges were announced against former officers Desmond Mills Jr., Emmit Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith.
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Southwest Tennessee Community College to close campus, go to virtual classes Friday ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced Thursday night they will close all campus locations - and switch to all-virtual classes - ahead of the anticipated release of the video of events which led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The school said all campus locations, including child...
Opera Memphis announces new Midtown headquarters in 'PeCo' neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a four year process aimed at finding a new space closer to the heart of Memphis, Opera Memphis announced Wednesday they are opening a new Midtown location. The organization signed a lease at 216 South Cooper Street off Peabody Avenue, an area quickly becoming recognized...
Shelby County D.A. news conference on indictment of 5 former Memphis police officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy has set a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, for an update on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In a news release, Mulroy said he would be joined by members of the D.A.’s office and the TBI.
Tyre Nichols' investigation | Attorneys for two of the indicted former Memphis police officers hold news conference
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the former Memphis Police officers indicted for their involvement in the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death have retained attorneys. ABC24 has learned Attorney Bill Massey represents former officer Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr. is now being represented by Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin.
Rodeo of the Mid-South is back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rodeo of the Mid-South is back at the Landers Center with two Saturday shows available. The Harper and Morgan Rodeo will include seven major professional rodeo events, and the show will feature the celebrated rodeo clown Dusty Myers, as well as entertainer Dusti Crain-Dickerson. There is...
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
