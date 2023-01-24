Read full article on original website
Collider
Carol Burnett To Celebrate 90th Birthday with Special 'Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love'
Comedy icon, actress, and writer Carol Burnett will be celebrating her birthday this year with a special feature show. The 2-hour show will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 26, as the comedian celebrates turning 90. The special feature is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and it will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests.
