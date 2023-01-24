Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Related
newportthisweek.com
Edward “Ned” Corcoran
Edward Baring Corcoran, “Ned” to his friends and “Damnpa” to his family, died peacefully at the age of 96 after a short illness, surrounded by his family, at his home in Middletown, RI. Ned was born on October 14, 1926, the second of five children of...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Diocese of Providence welcomes coadjutor bishop
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
newportthisweek.com
Don’t Give Voice to Unsubstantiated Claims
The letter to the editor titled “Wind Farm Utility Causing Onshore Problems” in the Jan. 19 edition of Newport This Week provides a gross disservice to the readers and community of the wider Newport area. It does not adhere to any of the four stated guidelines of this paper – taste, accuracy, fairness and in the public interest.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
Coventry mulls combining 3 elementary schools
Coventry is considering a proposal that would merge three of the town's elementary schools into one newly-constructed building
Turnto10.com
Smithfield High School English teacher receives Golden Apple Award
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers, especially these days, have a tough job and we want them to know they're appreciated. NBC10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to present the Golden Apple Award to outstanding teachers. This week's recipient is Tamara...
newportthisweek.com
The Battle at Fort Adams is Ongoing
For nearly 20 years, volunteers have been fighting a battle at Fort Adams. Their weapons include chainsaws, weed whackers, mowers and lots of human muscle. During a past cleanup (seen here), volunteers labor to remove excess vegetation at the fort. What no enemy has ever tried, Mother Nature has done her best to tear it down. Vegetation grew unchecked in many areas of the sprawling fort complex in the decades after the State of Rhode Island took it over from the Army in 1965. Many of the fortifications and gun emplacements had become inaccessible, covered with weeds, vines, shrubs and trees. Plants sprouted from the mortar in the stone walls, damaging structures that were built in the decades before the Civil War.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
ABC6.com
After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
newportthisweek.com
Public Invited to Workshop about Park Safety on Feb. 8
The Newport Tree and Open Space Commission will be hosting a special public workshop on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5 – 6 p.m. to discuss community policing efforts in Newport’s Public Parks. The workshop, which will be held in the Friends Room at the Newport Library, follows up...
Viral TikTok Star ‘Traffic Cone Sax Man’ Drops New Song Inspired by a Providence Restaurant
Just shy of one million followers, this TikTok saxophone player is destined for greatness. Wenzl Mcgowen, A.K.A. "Traffic Cone Sax Man', has been making a wave here on the SouthCoast and Rhode Island and he's just getting started. From America's Got Talent to TikTok, Mcgowen is taking his act on the road all around the world, one city at a time.
nrinow.news
Hawaiian dog Bones makes Little Rhody his home
This week’s newshound, Bones, was rescued on the Big Island of Hawaii by North Smithfield native Jackie Flaherty. “I was working at the animal shelter when he was brought in,” Flaherty told NRI NOW. “He was neglected, malnourished, had mange and was very timid.”. Flaherty nursed the...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
Valley Breeze
A little girl and her special request to CPD goes national
CUMBERLAND – A little girl’s simple request to the Cumberland Police Department, and Chief Matthew Benson’s official response to it that his department was taking it seriously, went national over the past week, with Scarlett Doumato and her family taking interviews with the Washington Post, Yahoo Live News, and a radio station in Dallas this week.
Comments / 0