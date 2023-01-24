ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23

The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
Zilla Fatu Has Been Studying John Cena, Sees Himself Emulating John's Style

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is studying one of his father's greatest rivals as he looks to find his in-ring style early on in his professional wrestling training. In December 2022, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling revealed that Zilla Fatu was beginning his journey as a professional wrestler. In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla said he is currently studying John Cena's matches as he has been told they moved similarly in the ring.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20

- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
Details Behind WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Them Getting More Help For Producing

WWE had some of their sets of meetings to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has learned that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call "non traditional surprises." Unsure of what that meant, creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. Last year, WWE were adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the Royal Rumble match. We've heard that isn't necessarily the case.
Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania

Sheamus reveals what's on his vision board in 2023. Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, 'The Celtic Warrior' has stated that he is having the most fun he's ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.
Bray Wyatt Discusses His Mindset Following WWE Release, Fans Leading Him Back

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021 despite being regularly featured on television and one of the top merchandise movers in the company. Bray hadn't wrestled since WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. During his time away from the company, he remained out of the wrestling business, but filmed a movie with Jason Baker.
Austin Theory Says He Didn't Know Vince McMahon Would Wrestle At WrestleMania 38 Until Night Before

Austin Theory became aligned with Vince McMahon following WWE Survivor Series 2021 when it was revealed that Theory stole the golden egg given to McMahon by The Rock. The partnership would lead Theory to a match with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. McAfee was victorious in the match and then confronted by McMahon, who would go on to defeat McAfee. The segment ended with Steve Austin coming out and dishing out stunners for all the parties.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First

Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.

After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
