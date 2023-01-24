Read full article on original website
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
WWE NXT On 1/24 Records Small Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Declines
Viewership for the January 24, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 24, 2023 drew 607,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 600,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
The #Fightful #WWE #RoyalRumble Predictions Show | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie |
It's the Fightful Royal Rumble Prediction Show! Sean Ross Sapp is in San Antonio, Texas for the show! So Coexisting w/Rob & Maggie will be hosting this year!. We will give our predictions and answer your SUPERCHATS and HUMPERCHATS.com. Are you not able to watch the show live? Leave a Humperchat and we will read it on the show!
Lacey Evans Wins Return Bout On 1/27 WWE SmackDown, Declares For Royal Rumble Match
Lacey Evans is back, and Operation Cobra Clutch looks to take over the WWE Royal Rumble. Lacey Evans returned to the ring on Friday, January 27, 2023. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, she defeated Jazmin Allure by utilizing the Cobra Clutch submission hold. After winning the match, she probably declared...
AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23
The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
Zilla Fatu Has Been Studying John Cena, Sees Himself Emulating John's Style
Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is studying one of his father's greatest rivals as he looks to find his in-ring style early on in his professional wrestling training. In December 2022, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling revealed that Zilla Fatu was beginning his journey as a professional wrestler. In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla said he is currently studying John Cena's matches as he has been told they moved similarly in the ring.
Bayley Doesn't Want Fans Thinking Women's Wrestling Is Moving Backwards After Cage Match Was Cut
Bayley addresses her cage match being cut at WWE Raw XXX. Bayley was scheduled to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Raw XXX, but the match never happened as Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started. According to...
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20
- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
Watch: Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice | IMPACT Before The Impact On January 26, 2023
Details Behind WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Them Getting More Help For Producing
WWE had some of their sets of meetings to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has learned that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call "non traditional surprises." Unsure of what that meant, creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. Last year, WWE were adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the Royal Rumble match. We've heard that isn't necessarily the case.
Austin Theory Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Steve Austin, Main Eventing WWE Raw XXX
Austin Theory has been part of some big moments in WWE over the past year. Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion and is coming off a main event match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Raw XXX, where he was victorious thanks to some help from Brock Lesnar. Appearing...
Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania
Sheamus reveals what's on his vision board in 2023. Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, 'The Celtic Warrior' has stated that he is having the most fun he's ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.
Bray Wyatt Discusses His Mindset Following WWE Release, Fans Leading Him Back
Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021 despite being regularly featured on television and one of the top merchandise movers in the company. Bray hadn't wrestled since WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. During his time away from the company, he remained out of the wrestling business, but filmed a movie with Jason Baker.
Austin Theory Says He Didn't Know Vince McMahon Would Wrestle At WrestleMania 38 Until Night Before
Austin Theory became aligned with Vince McMahon following WWE Survivor Series 2021 when it was revealed that Theory stole the golden egg given to McMahon by The Rock. The partnership would lead Theory to a match with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. McAfee was victorious in the match and then confronted by McMahon, who would go on to defeat McAfee. The segment ended with Steve Austin coming out and dishing out stunners for all the parties.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First
Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Triple H: Austin Theory Has The Potential To Be One Of The Biggest Stars In The Business, It's Up To Him
Austin Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and since his failed cash in for the title in November, has developed a mean streak that has taken him to new heights. Theory has been a featured player on WWE television for over a year now, dating back to the...
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Big Bill: Teaming With Lee Moriarty Has Been Fun, Having Stokely Hathaway Is A Great Addition
Big Bill talks about teaming with Lee Moriarty. Throughout his near fifteen year career, Big Bill (also known as W. Morrissey or Big Cass) hasn't teamed with many people aside from his partner during his run in WWE, Enzo Amore (also known as nZo). As of late, Bill has been teaming with a fellow member of The Firm in Lee Moriarty.
