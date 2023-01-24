Altoona Grand Hotel to host blood drive

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – January is National Blood Donor Month and this week the Altoona Grand Hotel will be the host of a blood drive.

In December of 2022, bad weather cause blood drives to be canceled and now the American Red Cross is noting the strain that this causes. The blood supply is diminishing and they are looking for new donations every day.

On Thursday, Jan. 26th at the Altoona Grand, those interested in donating will be able to donate from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Red Cross noted that blood is needed to help replenish supplies after the winter holidays.

You can schedule an appointment on the RedCrossBlood website. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

Donating at Altoona Community Blood Drive will also mean that you’ll automatically be entered to win Super Bowl LVII tickets .

