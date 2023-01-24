ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona Grand Hotel to host blood drive

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBkbz_0kPuGoQm00

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – January is National Blood Donor Month and this week the Altoona Grand Hotel will be the host of a blood drive.

In December of 2022, bad weather cause blood drives to be canceled and now the American Red Cross is noting the strain that this causes. The blood supply is diminishing and they are looking for new donations every day.

IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley still needs volunteers

On Thursday, Jan. 26th at the Altoona Grand, those interested in donating will be able to donate from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Red Cross noted that blood is needed to help replenish supplies after the winter holidays.

You can schedule an appointment on the RedCrossBlood website. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Donating at Altoona Community Blood Drive will also mean that you’ll automatically be entered to win Super Bowl LVII tickets .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser held for Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers all gathered in Altoona for the Central PA Humane Society Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser, after it was previously canceled the year before. On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., folks gathered at the Bavarian Aid Society along 112 S. 13th Street and were able […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Clean Eatz meal prep, café to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane. Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Poetry Out Loud regional contest takes place in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– High school students from across the area traveled to Clearfield County to partake in a poetry tournament. The students gathered at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Friday morning for the Poetry Out Loud regional event. The annual event is part of a national poetry contest. Students were judged on their accuracy, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2023 Clearfield YMCA Winterfest is almost here

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend the Clearfield YMCA will be hosting its annual Winterfest, and with it comes a lot of frozen fun! This weekend on Saturday, Jan. 28th, and Sunday, Jan. 29th at the Parker Dam State Park, the YMCA will kick off the 2023 Winterfest. Starting at 9 a.m. events will […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Blair County Chamber awards Altoona businesswoman during annual meeting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community. During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Annual homeless count helps to allocate resources to end homelessness

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Community Action Program hosted their annual Point In Time Count Wednesday evening to help provide accurate information on the homelessness problem in Blair County. Volunteers left the Community Action Building on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to walk the streets and go to homeless shelters all over the city and county. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands hosting police academy open houses

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is offering two free opportunities for the public to visit their police academy. On Feb. 15 and again on March 8, there will be open houses at the police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Richland Campus. Each open house will run from 6 – 7 p.m. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

2 vehicle crash into church closes part of roadway in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of 6th Avenue in Altoona was temporarily closed after a two-car accident caused one vehicle to crash into a local church. The accident occurred at the 6th Avenue and 5th Street intersection on Friday, Jan. 27 when a vehicle crashed into the First Church of the Brethren. Details surrounding […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Medical Center shares updates for new tower

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center’s plans to create a new 10-story tower are getting a bit clearer. “The focus of this project is really about patient and staff experience and care, and upgrading our technology and our infrastructure,” Chief Financial Officer Bryan Roach said. The new tower is set to cost […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Protect and Serve: Altoona police look to hire officers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department (APD) is looking to hire some new faces to the force. APD has a couple of openings to fill and Sft. Matt Plummer said they anticipate more hiring this year as officers retire. Applications will open on Monday, January 30, and will be accepted until March 3. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
WTAJ

Bedford County accepting nominations for spring awards

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for three different awards that will be handed out in the spring. Nominations will be for the 2023 Business Hall of Fame and Rising Star Awards. The awards will be presented during the Hall of Fame Luncheon Friday, March 3rd […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy