Scattered showers this morning, heaviest rain arrives this afternoon in the Shreveport area according to KTAL NBC 6. It is a messy setup for us today, to say the least. A strong Pacific low will begin to send scattered showers into the ArkLaTex this morning. If you’re looking to get any outdoor things done, you will have to squeeze it in between showers this morning. By the early afternoon, the rain will increase in coverage and intensity, with a few thunderstorms passing through the region as a cold front arrives. In fact, many of us could see a steady rain from noon until 5 p.m. before the rain tapers off after sunset.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO