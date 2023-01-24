ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram

DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
DEWITT, NY
Record high total of $84,578 raised for Food Bank of CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thank you Central New York!. Thanks to the generosity of neighbors all over Central New York, the Help Fight Hunger Telethon raised a record high amount in 2023. $84,578 came in to support efforts to end food insecurity in our communities. CNY Central partnered with the...
NEW YORK STATE
Sullivan man dies in house fire Wednesday night

SULLIVAN, N.Y. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal fire that occurred overnight on Tyler Rd. in the Town of Sullivan. At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the area of 8955 Tyler Rd. for a reported fully involved structure fire.
SULLIVAN, NY
Extra SNAP benefits to end as Food Bank of CNY works to make sure no child is hungry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — People who rely on the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program may be surprised to find changes to their monthly benefits this spring. The extra 15% boost in SNAP benefits that eligible families were receiving are coming to an end. Starting in March, the benefits and eligibility requirements will return to pre-pandemic status.
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS landmarks to be lit in yellow Friday night for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

ALBANY, N.Y. — It was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday that New York State Landmarks will be lit yellow Friday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Held on the anniversary of the liberation of concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of six million Jews and over 11 million people from other persecuted groups, such as the Roma, Serbs, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.
Economic forecast report shows optimism for CNY businesses, but do owners agree?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new CenterState CEO 2023 Economic Forecast report for Central New York shows optimism for growth in the region despite national economic challenges. It outlines that many local businesses are experiencing positive momentum with high numbers expecting strong business this year and better luck hiring workers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Briefly milder with melting first, blustery with accumulating snow next

Temperatures falling from the middle 30s at dawn Thursday into the middle to upper 20s during the afternoon and remain in the 20s through Friday morning. During this time period, a combination of wraparound snow and lake effect snow should occur across much of upstate and central New York. This will cause new snowfall accumulations during this period.

