ALBANY, N.Y. — It was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday that New York State Landmarks will be lit yellow Friday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Held on the anniversary of the liberation of concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of six million Jews and over 11 million people from other persecuted groups, such as the Roma, Serbs, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.

16 HOURS AGO