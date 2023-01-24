Read full article on original website
Owners of two DeWitt apartment complexes make settlement in housing discrimination lawsuit
DEWITT, N.Y. — CNY Fair Housing has reached a settlement agreement resolving a federal housing discrimination lawsuit which alleged that owners and managers of two apartment complexes in DeWitt refused to rent to individuals with limited English proficiency (LEP). While language is not a protected class under federal and...
DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram
DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
Phone lines open for Help Fight Hunger Telethon benefitting the Food Bank of CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central is partnering again this year with CXtec and Cumulus Media to help fight hunger in Central New York. You can donate during the Help Fight Hunger Telethon Thursday benefitting the Food Bank of Central New York. Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Record high total of $84,578 raised for Food Bank of CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thank you Central New York!. Thanks to the generosity of neighbors all over Central New York, the Help Fight Hunger Telethon raised a record high amount in 2023. $84,578 came in to support efforts to end food insecurity in our communities. CNY Central partnered with the...
Central New York businesses struggle to find and pay employees in 2023 economic forecast
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity (CEO) published its Economic Forecast for Central New York for 2023 Wednesday. The report provides insight on regional, state and national economic trends and is developed with the input of CenterState CEO members and outside research. A main theme throughout the...
Sullivan man dies in house fire Wednesday night
SULLIVAN, N.Y. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal fire that occurred overnight on Tyler Rd. in the Town of Sullivan. At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the area of 8955 Tyler Rd. for a reported fully involved structure fire.
Special Olympics NYS needs volunteers for Winter Games held in Syracuse this February
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Special Olympics New York State Winter Games returns to Syracuse Feb. 24 and 25 for the second consecutive year. Nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from around the state will be in Syracuse Feb. 24 and 25 for the 2023 State Winter Games.
Extra SNAP benefits to end as Food Bank of CNY works to make sure no child is hungry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — People who rely on the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program may be surprised to find changes to their monthly benefits this spring. The extra 15% boost in SNAP benefits that eligible families were receiving are coming to an end. Starting in March, the benefits and eligibility requirements will return to pre-pandemic status.
NYS landmarks to be lit in yellow Friday night for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
ALBANY, N.Y. — It was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday that New York State Landmarks will be lit yellow Friday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Held on the anniversary of the liberation of concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of six million Jews and over 11 million people from other persecuted groups, such as the Roma, Serbs, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.
Economic forecast report shows optimism for CNY businesses, but do owners agree?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new CenterState CEO 2023 Economic Forecast report for Central New York shows optimism for growth in the region despite national economic challenges. It outlines that many local businesses are experiencing positive momentum with high numbers expecting strong business this year and better luck hiring workers.
Dog rescued from flame-engulfed car in Wegmans parking lot Wednesday morning
A call came in around 10:15 Wednesday morning to the DeWitt Fire Department of a report of a car on fire in the parking lot of the DeWitt Wegmans. Four cars were impacted by a fire, with a dog in the car with the most damage. The owner was able...
Briefly milder with melting first, blustery with accumulating snow next
Temperatures falling from the middle 30s at dawn Thursday into the middle to upper 20s during the afternoon and remain in the 20s through Friday morning. During this time period, a combination of wraparound snow and lake effect snow should occur across much of upstate and central New York. This will cause new snowfall accumulations during this period.
