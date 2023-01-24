ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dr. Asma Naeem appointed director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, the first person of color to lead the institution

By Ed Gunts
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Exploring Holocaust Education at the Jewish Museum of Maryland with Beth Goldsmith

Antisemitism is rising at an alarming rate in this country — less than 80 years since six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Now, more than ever, programs from Associated agencies like the Jewish Museum of Maryland (JMM) and Baltimore Jewish Council’s Teacher Workshops are important to ensuring that we never forget our history.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Restaurant Week, wine dinners, James Beard noms, and more

From national recognition from the James Beard Foundation to celebrations of local brews, this week is an exciting one for the Baltimore restaurant community. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings and announcements. Ovenbird Bakery’s new Lexington Market location soft opened this week. The bakery, which gained fame...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore chefs, restaurant named James Beard Foundation award semifinalists

Two Baltimore chefs and a restaurant are semifinalists for awards from the James Beard Foundation, one of the most distinguished honors in the culinary world. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the semifinalists for its 2023. Restaurant and Chef Awards. Among them are a handful of leaders in Baltimore’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’

On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s landfill in White Marsh, an unincorporated community just west of aptly named Bird River which drains into Gunpowder River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. These massive flocks of birds from a murder of crows to a colony of seagulls are doing what birds do: pooping and eating, then dropping landfill trash in nearby neighborhoods.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Restaurant Week Returns Winter ’23

This winter, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week, running January 27 – February 5, 2023. Lunch and brunch starting at $15 and dinner starting at $35 (not including tax and gratuity). Check out menus from Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Mother’s Federal Hill and more. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Click here to search for carry-out options.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy