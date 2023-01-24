Dr. Asma Naeem appointed director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, the first person of color to lead the institution

Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County seeks community input on COVID-19 art memorial project at Lake Roland
Baltimore County is moving forward with a public art memorial to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 and honor all those affected by the virus. The memorial will be located at Lake Roland Park, which sits on more than 500 acres with nature trails, a dog park, walking paths, playgrounds, and pavilions.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Exploring Holocaust Education at the Jewish Museum of Maryland with Beth Goldsmith
Antisemitism is rising at an alarming rate in this country — less than 80 years since six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Now, more than ever, programs from Associated agencies like the Jewish Museum of Maryland (JMM) and Baltimore Jewish Council’s Teacher Workshops are important to ensuring that we never forget our history.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Fells Point bar Baja Tap set to replace the former Bond Street Social later this year
Fells Point will soon welcome a new Mexican food concept, the Baja Tap bar, to their cobblestone street neighborhood. The restaurant will replace the once popular brunch and nightlife venue Bond Street Social, which closed in 2022. Baltimore Business Journal earlier this week reported developers’ plans to open Baja Tap...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Pet Expo, Prince Tribute, Art Exhibition Openings, and more.
Art-lovers, this weekend is made for you. There are tons of art exhibitions opening across Baltimore, from a retrospective on a wood sculptor to a tribute to a former Black Floridian community and more. Plus, catch a pet expo, tribute shows to Prince and Led Zeppelin, and other events all...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore City seeks to curb intimate partner violence by leveraging public data online
As Baltimore City residents continue to grapple with various forms of violence daily, city officials are examining its root causes as a way to slow the pace. Intimate Partner Violence, previously known as domestic abuse, accounts for 21% of all violent crime across Baltimore City, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Restaurant Week, wine dinners, James Beard noms, and more
From national recognition from the James Beard Foundation to celebrations of local brews, this week is an exciting one for the Baltimore restaurant community. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings and announcements. Ovenbird Bakery’s new Lexington Market location soft opened this week. The bakery, which gained fame...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore chefs, restaurant named James Beard Foundation award semifinalists
Two Baltimore chefs and a restaurant are semifinalists for awards from the James Beard Foundation, one of the most distinguished honors in the culinary world. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the semifinalists for its 2023. Restaurant and Chef Awards. Among them are a handful of leaders in Baltimore’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s landfill in White Marsh, an unincorporated community just west of aptly named Bird River which drains into Gunpowder River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. These massive flocks of birds from a murder of crows to a colony of seagulls are doing what birds do: pooping and eating, then dropping landfill trash in nearby neighborhoods.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Restaurant Week Returns Winter ’23
This winter, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week, running January 27 – February 5, 2023. Lunch and brunch starting at $15 and dinner starting at $35 (not including tax and gratuity). Check out menus from Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Mother’s Federal Hill and more. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Click here to search for carry-out options.
