On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO