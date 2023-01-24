ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

WJTV 12

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by […]
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud

A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
METAIRIE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with drive-by-shooting in Gulfport

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.
GULFPORT, MS
CBS 42

Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wxxv25.com

Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest

Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.
BILOXI, MS
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church

Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
GULFPORT, MS

