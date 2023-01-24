Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Saucier man arrested in case involving man found near Grace Temple Baptist Church
A Saucier man is one of eight people arrested in Gonzales, Louisiana, on Thursday night in an investigation that came to light yesterday afternoon at Grace Temple Baptist Church. Gonzales Police arrested 27-year-old Logan Allan Delena in a multi-agency investigation into the kidnapping and shooting of a law enforcement officer...
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by […]
Traffic stop leads to drug bust– and missing girl from Gretna
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a traffic stop in Arabi on Friday (Jan. 27).
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud
A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
wxxv25.com
Man who allegedly shot stepfather during argument in Jackson County turns himself in
Jordan Davis, accused of shooting his step-father multiple times, turned himself in at the St. Martin sheriff’s substation around 3:45 this afternoon. He is charged with attempted murder. Deputies arrived at a home on Comstock Avenue in St. Martin and found 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks with several gunshot wounds.
Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust
Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with drive-by-shooting in Gulfport
On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
wxxv25.com
Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest
Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
WLOX
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl
A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl. WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Georgia drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case of WV woman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug […]
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Comments / 7