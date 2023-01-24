Read full article on original website
1,200-Pound Horse Stuck Under Fence Rescued By Firefighters In Stamford
Firefighters in Fairfield County rescued a 1,200-pound horse who was stuck under a fence. Stamford firefighters responded to June Road around 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 to a stable in the rear of the property where a 20-year-old horse named Tex was down and partially stuck under a fence, said Captain Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.
Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash
Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
Car Slips Into Lake In Pound Ridge Amid Icy, Flooded Conditions
A vehicle had to be pulled out of a lake in Northern Westchester after falling into it in the midst of icy and flooded conditions. The incident happened in Pound Ridge on Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:20 a.m., when a vehicle traveling on Siscowit Road fell into a lake by Eastwoods Road, according to Pound Ridge Police.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Busy Northern Westchester Roadway Reopens After Crash Amid Icy Conditions
This story has been updated.Police have reopened a main road in Northern Westchester after a crash in the midst of icy conditions late Friday morning, Jan. 27.The crash took place in Chappaqua on South Bedford Road (Route 117) between Smith Street and South Greeley Avenue, where a "personal injury …
Horrific Crash in Poughkeepsie Halts Route 9 Traffic
Accidents are very common in the winter months. The weather may not always be the cause. A horrific crash took place in the Hudson Valley the day after we had slippery road conditions - Thursday, January 26. A massive backup occurred after a terrible accident in Poughkeepsie. Emergency service crew...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire
HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
Dutchess County barn destroyed by massive fire overnight
A barn was destroyed by a massive fire in Dutchess County overnight. The Union Vale Fire District says the barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Union Vale went up in flames just after midnight. They say when firefighters arrived, the barn was fully involved and quickly escalated to a second...
It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport
It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
5-Year-Old Child Found Shivering In PJs On Busy Hasbrouck Heights Street Corner
A child in her pajamas was found alone and shivering on a busy Hasbrouck Heights street corner Friday morning, authorities said.Officers responding to multiple calls on Jan. 27 found the unaccompanied 5-year-old at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John…
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Vehicle In Wappinger
Know him? The New York State Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, said Trooper AJ Hicks.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Hudson Valley House Fire May Have Killed Person, Officials Searching Debris
A raging house fire in the Hudson Valley may have killed one person who was reported trapped in the home.The blaze broke out in Ulster County in the town of Rosendale around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at 267 Mossy Brook Road.The first arriving units discovered a fully involved house fire and reques…
Nearly A Dozen Displaced, 2 Pets Killed In Poughkeepsie House Fire
Nearly a dozen residents were displaced and two pets were killed during a fire at a Hudson Valley home. The fire took place in Dutchess County the city of Poughkeepsie around 1:20 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at 372 Mansion St. First arriving fire units found heavy fire in the rear...
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Woman’s body recovered from Ulster County fire
HIGH FALLS – Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who perished in a fire that destroyed her home on Mossy Brook Road in High Falls last Sunday. The fire broke out at 2:45 a.m. and kept firefighters busy into the afternoon. There were reports of a person...
