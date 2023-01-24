ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram Atkinson

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
10 Sweet Ways to Make Your Dog Happy

Have you ever wondered about the psychology behind what makes a dog unhappy or happy? Discover ten ways a pet owner can make their dog happy. It includes everything from praising them for positive behavior to playing interactive and stimulating games with them.Continue reading
