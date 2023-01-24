Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Trail of damage from tornadic thunderstorms stretches from SW Houston to SW Louisiana
A trail of damage from tornadic thunderstorms on Tuesday stretches from southwest Houston, through the Golden Triangle, and into southwest Louisiana. The first tornado warning came out early in the afternoon in southwest Houston and the cyclone continued through Deer Park and Pasadena where numerous homes and businesses were damaged and a few were completely destroyed.
The Weather Channel
All 70 Animals Survived Tornado At Houston-Area Shelter
A tornado ripped the roof off the Pasadena Animal Shelter in suburban Houston on Tuesday. Seventy dogs and cats were inside. Volunteers and staff rushed to help. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Seventy dogs and cats...
Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston
By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
The Weather Channel
Man Rides Out Destructive Houston Storm In His Driveway
A tornado in Deer Park, Texas, was rated EF3 by the National Weather Service. One resident sat in his car as the storm roared through. Nearby, a train was tipped over and homes and other buildings heavily damaged. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates...
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
fox26houston.com
3 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria counties
HOUSTON - Three tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
Tornado emergency issued near Houston, damage reported
PASADENA, Texas — (AP) — A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas
(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later...
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
Texas tornado aftermath: Video captures scenes of devastation in Deer Park, outside Houston
A powerful storm system that hit the Texas Gulf Coast on Tuesday spawned a tornado that caused severe damage in Deer Park and other communities outside of Houston.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Texas dealing with tornado warnings, snow as storm tracks across the central US
About 7 inches of snow was measured near Lubbock, Texas, while roadways become flooded and flight delays mounted around Houston. The threat of damaging storms will continue into Tuesday night, forecasters warn. 20 Entries. 7 minutes ago. Flooding prompts rescue responses in Harris County. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist.
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
KIII TV3
Crazy video! Houston-area postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
Dramatic dashcam video shows frightening moments inside Texas tornado
A Houston-area TikToker shared a close call with Tuesday's destructive twister.
Texas winter storm may bring power outages, flooding to Houston area
Conditions are just right for severe weather as a cold front blitzes the state.
