Trail of damage from tornadic thunderstorms stretches from SW Houston to SW Louisiana

A trail of damage from tornadic thunderstorms on Tuesday stretches from southwest Houston, through the Golden Triangle, and into southwest Louisiana. The first tornado warning came out early in the afternoon in southwest Houston and the cyclone continued through Deer Park and Pasadena where numerous homes and businesses were damaged and a few were completely destroyed.
HOUSTON, TX
The Weather Channel

All 70 Animals Survived Tornado At Houston-Area Shelter

A tornado ripped the roof off the Pasadena Animal Shelter in suburban Houston on Tuesday. Seventy dogs and cats were inside. Volunteers and staff rushed to help. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​eventy dogs and cats...
HOUSTON, TX
Talker

Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston

By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
HOUSTON, TX
The Weather Channel

Man Rides Out Destructive Houston Storm In His Driveway

A tornado in Deer Park, Texas, was rated EF3 by the National Weather Service. One resident sat in his car as the storm roared through. Nearby, a train was tipped over and homes and other buildings heavily damaged. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates...
DEER PARK, TX
fox26houston.com

3 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria counties

HOUSTON - Three tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas

A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
PASADENA, TX

