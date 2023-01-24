Read full article on original website
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers look to expand age range for permitless carry, to dismay of some
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are looking to change the state's permitless carry law. State law currently includes people 21 and older. But that age range will soon expand and not everyone is happy about it. D'Andray Thomas knows the sting of a bullet. "It's heartbreaking..." says Thomas.
WTVC
No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers propose justifying use of deadly force to protect personal property
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are proposing justifying the use of deadly force when it comes to protecting personal property. SB0601/HB0510 would justify the use of deadly force against another when protecting real or personal property. The bill states a person would be justified in using deadly force if they reasonably...
WTVC
Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
WTVC
Group works to get STEM-oriented Challenger Center in east Alabama, first in state
Facilitating interests in science, technology, engineering, and math at a younger age is the goal of the proposed Northeast Alabama Challenger Center. A task force made up of people from Etowah County and the counties that surround it is working to make the center a reality. The center would be...
WTVC
Tennessee cuts federal HIV funding, raising alarms about preventative care options
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A decision by the State of Tennessee to reject a CDC grant program for HIV prevention is alarming many, including a local organization who says they could be losing hundreds of thousands in funding. “I'll tell you, just last week, we had a new HIV positive...
WTVC
Georgia Governor declares state of emergency, calls for national guard in wake of protests
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and called upon members of the Georgia national guard in response to recent activist protests of police in Atlanta. Georgia State of Emergency 01.26.23. by WTVC on Scribd. According to WSB-TV, a peaceful protest turned violent...
WTVC
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
