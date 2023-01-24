ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
