Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Your best you at Infinite Health Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Discover your best you with Infinite Health Centers. Many diet plans can become stagnant and boring, but Infinite Health Centers creates a successful plan that is designed for you personally to achieve your health goals. Dr. Timothy deRoos discusses the prime candidate for Infinite Health Centers' diet plan as well as what sets their program apart from the ordinary "no sweets or treats".
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Love's Arm Outreach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An outreach that started back in 2005 is working to empower, engage, and help female survivors of sexual abuse and addiction. Mimi Nikkel is the founder of Love’s Arm and is here to tell us how they’re working toward a better tomorrow. You can visit their website to volunteer time and resources, or just learn more about what they do.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival

Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
CLEVELAND, TN

