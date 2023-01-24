Read full article on original website
WNDU
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County, not St. Joseph County
Play Like a Girl: Adams goalie Taylor Kinkade changing the standard. Changing a standard of any kind is a dream of athletes everywhere. But for one goalie on the John Adams High School varsity boys hockey team, changing standards isn't enough.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
wfft.com
Monroeville man who died in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a Monday morning crash. Police say Jordan Soto, 18, was the passenger in a car that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road around 6:45. He and the...
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
WANE-TV
‘I killed 2 people:’ Court documents provide details of fatal Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal crash that happened Jan. 15 in Allen County. Police responded to the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found three people who stopped to offer aid pull the suspect, 32-year-old Trevor M. Bradley, from his vehicle.
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs. Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford, 28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. After arresting Pickford, Marshall County...
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne warns residents of email scams for potential hires
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne warned residents of an email scam going around targeting people who have applied for jobs with Fort Wayne City Utilities. According to a city spokesperson, the fraudulent emails represent a specific type of scam called “social engineering” and present a date and time while asking residents to respond for an online interview.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
wfft.com
Noble County Sheriff's Department lines down
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff's Department phone lines are down. People needing assistance should call 911 or 260-564-5740.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
963xke.com
Multi-vehicle crashes snarl Wednesday traffic on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that winter weather and excessive speeds caused several crashes on I-469 Wednesday. As a result, ISP says a six-mile stretch of the interstate had to be shut down. Indiana State Police released the following:. At approximately 12:20pm Wednesday afternoon an...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man dies after crash at SR 13 and CR 34
A Goshen man injured in a crash, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, at State Road 13 and County Road 34 has died. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened when Gregory Marchand, 59, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was t-boned by a pickup truck driven by a Sturgis man.
