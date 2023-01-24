ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
wfft.com

Monroeville man who died in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a Monday morning crash. Police say Jordan Soto, 18, was the passenger in a car that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road around 6:45. He and the...
MONROEVILLE, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs. Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford, 28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. After arresting Pickford, Marshall County...
PLYMOUTH, IN
963xke.com

Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023

——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne warns residents of email scams for potential hires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne warned residents of an email scam going around targeting people who have applied for jobs with Fort Wayne City Utilities. According to a city spokesperson, the fraudulent emails represent a specific type of scam called “social engineering” and present a date and time while asking residents to respond for an online interview.
FORT WAYNE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

Multi-vehicle crashes snarl Wednesday traffic on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that winter weather and excessive speeds caused several crashes on I-469 Wednesday. As a result, ISP says a six-mile stretch of the interstate had to be shut down. Indiana State Police released the following:. At approximately 12:20pm Wednesday afternoon an...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man dies after crash at SR 13 and CR 34

A Goshen man injured in a crash, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, at State Road 13 and County Road 34 has died. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened when Gregory Marchand, 59, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was t-boned by a pickup truck driven by a Sturgis man.
GOSHEN, IN

