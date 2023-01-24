Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Anna (Faber) Olson
Anna (Faber) Olson, 88, of Willmar, formerly of Brainerd, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Burial will be in Tromso Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Lake Lillian Public Library. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Edward M. Hatlestad
Edward M. Hatlestad, 84, of Willmar, died Thursday, January 26th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Monday, January 30th at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, rural New London with interment in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by New London American Legion Post #537. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson - Johnson Funeral Home. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Darius Zieske
Darius "Beaner" Zieske, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 79. Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Arrangements are with Anderson -...
willmarradio.com
Kelly Lundgren
Kelly J. Lundgren, age 61, of Svea, passed away Tuesday, January 24, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at Bethel Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Blomkest Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 27, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Kelly’s life may be directed to the American Cancer Society, (333 Litchfield Ave. SW, Willmar, MN 56201). Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Joseph Scheeler
Joseph Patrick Scheeler, age 58, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services are pending at this time with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Volunteers working to restore dignity of those buried at Willmar's Oak Knoll Cemetery
(Willmar MN-) Buried beneath the snow and the sod of Oak Knoll Cemetery are the remains of 865 people who died while they were patients at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center and before that, The Willmar State Hospital. Burials began at the cemetery on the shores of Swan Lake in 1926, and Kandiyohi County Historical Society volunteer Julie Neubauer says the last burial occurred in 2003. Neubauer says the graves were simply marked with numbers, but in 2003, a group called Remembering with Dignity was able to procure funding to replace the numbers with gravestones...
willmarradio.com
Jerry Harder
Jerry R. Harder, 79 of New London, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home near New Londo…
willmarradio.com
Ken Warner retiring as head of Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
(Willmar MN-) Jon Rambow, Chair of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced today that Ken Warner, President of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber has submitted his letter to the Board with his plans to retire on October 6, 2023. Ironically, October 6, 2023 would be the start of his 38th year in the Chamber industry, 33 of which have been with the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber.
willmarradio.com
Celebrate the Light of the World display raised nearly 51,000 dollars
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Fests has released the figures on the Celebrate the Light of the World display at Robbin's Island over the holidays. In a news release, they say "Celebrate the Light of the World today announces the total donations collected at this year’s Christmas Light Display at Robbins Island in Willmar, of $50,959. 100% of the donations collected will be given to four local non-profits; the Willmar Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf and United Way of West Central Minnesota.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Southern Minnesota News
Semi jackknifes on Highway 14 near Cobden
A semi truck jackknifed on Highway 14 just west of Cobden. January 27, 2023. A semi has jackknifed on Highway 14 between Sleepy Eye and Springfield. Minnesota’s road report site, 511mn.org, says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. three miles west of Cobden. Photos show the big rig...
willmarradio.com
Slick roads cause many crashes, some with serious injuries
(Willmar MN-) Emergency crews and law enforcement were kept busy all day Friday responding to many crashes, and vehicles sliding off slick roads. Three people were hurt in a crash just northeast of Clara City at 10:53 a.m. A truck driven by 28-year-old Henri Palazios of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 23 and tried to pass another vehicle. Palazios lost control of the truck, which spun out into the path of an oncoming car driven by 20-year-old Meryl Kuechle of Eden Valley. Kuechle and Palazios were taken Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Marlon Luno of Montevideo was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Alexandria Cardinals defeat Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team traveled to Alexandria to take on the Cardinals Friday night and were defeated by a final score of 77-54. The game started with the two teams playing even basketball as Alexandria was leading by two with about 11:30 to go in the half. However, Alex went on a 17-5 run to take the lead 28-14. Willmar was able to get within nine as Alex led 42-33 at half time. Both teams were hot from the free throw stripe as Willmar went 14-15 and Alex hit 11 of 15.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
willmarradio.com
Local projects could benefit from Walz' bonding plan
(St. Paul, MN) - Local infrastructure projects awaiting state funding got a shot in the arm yesterday when Governor Tim Walz announced a 3.3-billion dollar plan to maintain and update aging infrastructure. In a proposed bonding package unveiled Thursday, Walz wants to spend almost 900-million dollars from the general fund and 1.5-billion dollars from a bonding bill. The plan includes 650-million dollars for road, bridge and water system work in the state as well as nearly 44-million dollars for Department of Natural Resources facilities. Under the plan, over 1.2-billion would be spent to repair or replace existing infrastructure and properties. Lead Republican on The House Bonding Committee, Representative Dean Urdahl yesterday said the governor's bill is on top of a bonding bill Urdahl's committee has nearly completed work on...
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0