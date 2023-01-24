ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in SC

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

The shooting happened on U.S. 29 headed from Interstate 85 towards Spartanburg shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said an argument began between the suspect and a victim about the suspect’s erratic driving.

After the victim’s car got in front of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies said the suspect opened fire on the victim’s car, hitting it four to five times. One of the rounds went through the passenger seat headrest, nearly hitting the passenger.

The suspect then pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle and pointed his gun again before the driver fired two shots at the suspect in self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect then lost control of his vehicle, hit a third car, and crashed near the corner of U.S. 29 and Shoresbrook Drive.

Deputies said the suspect pointed a gun at another person who went to check on him after the crash.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Robert Jansen of Inman, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Jansen was also charged with reckless driving by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jansen was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and released on $80,000 bond.

