Viva Energy Says It Got ACCC, FIRB Approval For Acquisition Of Coles Express
* CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED ACCC AND FIRB APPROVAL TO PROCEED WITH ITS ACQUISITION OF COLES EXPRESS CONVENIENCE RETAILING BUSINESS. * COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR IN Q2 OF 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
USCIS Releases RFP, Industry Day Info for Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III draft RFP is now anticipated to be released on 02/23/2023. An industry day is anticipated to be virtual and take place on 03/16/2023. DHS does not intend to maintain an interested vendor list; therefore, expressions of...
