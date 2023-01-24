Read full article on original website
Related
WFXR
Western Virginia Public Education Consortium holds recruiting fair to fill teaching vacancies
SALEM, Va (WFXR)– The Western Virginia Public Education Consortium (WVPEC) says they are averaging 500 job vacancies each year. Executive Director Terry Arbogast says the recruiting event is one way to bring more educators to local school districts. “One of the most important things we do in the school system is hire people to fill […]
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — “Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you.”. That's how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.
Comments / 0