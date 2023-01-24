ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjacking investigation turns to officer-involved shooting investigation in NW OKC

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says shots were fired by one of its officers during a carjacking investigation on the city’s northwest side Tuesday afternoon.

OKCPD officials say it all started around 12:30 p.m. at The Reserve at West 10th apartment complex when officers began investigating reports of a vehicle in the lot that matched the description of a car involved in a prior carjacking.

When investigators approached the vehicle, several suspects ran from the car.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody quickly while two others took off towards a creek in the back of the complex, according to authorities.

OKCPD says during the pursuit of those suspects, one officer discharged their gun after the suspect “presented a threat.”

No one was shot, but authorities say one suspect was hit by a less-lethal impact round in the arm and another was bitten by an OKCPD K-9.

Four of the five suspects are now in custody.

Officials also say multiple firearms were found in the vicinity where the suspects fled.

No other information is available at this time.

