Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Chase ends with deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after shooting victim found in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found overnight in Midwest City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said the person was shot and drove themself to the area near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. First responders arriving at the scene rushed the person to a hospital.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead, man in custody after standoff at Edmond home, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Police Officer Involved In NW OKC Incident Identified

Oklahoma City Police officer involved Tuesday in an incident has been identified. Msgt. Ronnie Waugh has been with the department for 20 years. According to police, he fired his gun during an incident Tuesday afternoon along Northwest 10th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Police looking for suspect in hit and run

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK

