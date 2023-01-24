Read full article on original website
Man Arrested In Connection With NW OKC Shooting
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Ivory S. Chatman, 45, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after an incident near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. Police were called after 10 p.m. to a residence on Northwest 105h...
Oklahoma City police investigate armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
KFOR
Chase ends with deadly crash
County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. Hundreds of student attend “Colonial Day” at the …. Hundreds of student attend "Colonial Day" at the capitol. Worries over scrapped teacher pay raises. Worries over scrapped teacher pay raises.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
KOCO
Police investigating after shooting victim found in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found overnight in Midwest City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said the person was shot and drove themself to the area near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. First responders arriving at the scene rushed the person to a hospital.
OKCPD respond to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
Man dies in Oklahoma City house fire
A man has died as a result of a house fire in Oklahoma City on Friday.
KOCO
Woman dead, man in custody after standoff at Edmond home, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
news9.com
Police Officer Involved In NW OKC Incident Identified
Oklahoma City Police officer involved Tuesday in an incident has been identified. Msgt. Ronnie Waugh has been with the department for 20 years. According to police, he fired his gun during an incident Tuesday afternoon along Northwest 10th Street.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
One woman found dead after standoff at Edmond home
Authorities in Edmond say one person is in custody following a standoff at a home in Edmond.
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
95-year-old woman dies days after Payne County crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 95-year-old woman died just over a week after being involved in a Payne County wreck.
KFOR
Police looking for suspect in hit and run
A woman was found dead following a standoff in Edmond. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a slick road in Hughes County. A semi truck on fire caused traffic backups in Oklahoma City. Carjacking investigation leads to officer-involved …. Police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting. Once upon...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
news9.com
Lawsuit Filed Against OKC Police For Allegedly Targeting Oklahoma Man
A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department for allegedly targeting an Oklahoma man. Saadiq Long claims officers have targeted him five times over the last two months, and two weeks ago they held him at gunpoint. The U.S. Air Force veteran made international headlines back in...
Hundreds of gang members, associates convicted for drug trafficking network orchestrated behind bars
More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin, and cocaine were taken off the streets. Nearly 400 guns and $1.3 million in cash was also seized.
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
