Parents explore K-12 options during National School Choice Week
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — This week is National School Choice Week (NSCW), which celebrates the opportunity for parents to choose the K-12 education option that best fits their child’s unique learning needs. NSCW informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available...
Kid's Cafe program helps combat childhood hunger across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In this week's edition of Souper Bowl of Caring, we're introducing you to the cornerstone for helping battle childhood hunger across northern Nevada. For thousands of kids across our region, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kid's Cafe program is a...
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
State of economy: National recession likely, but northern Nevada ready to weather storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local economic experts said although a national recession is likely in 2023, northern Nevada will weather the storm better than other regions because of its more diversified economy. The forecast from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's (EDAWN) annual State...
Explore Lake Tahoe with new Monopoly board game
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You can now explore beautiful Lake Tahoe from the comfort of your home... if you want!. Top Trumps USA has released its Lake Tahoe Monopoly inspired gameboard. The new Lake Tahoe edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares...
