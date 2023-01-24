Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, some Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau said scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB said victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
13 WHAM
Chili woman's new home turns into house of horrors
Chili, N.Y. — What was supposed to be one woman's dream home has turned into a nightmare. Tracy DiPaola said the contractor she used to build the home caused thousands of dollars in repairs and unfinished paid work. "I feel like I should have never moved," she said. DiPaola...
13 WHAM
Town marks one year since devastating fire at Pines of Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — At a town board meeting Wednesday night, Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna remembered the frigid early morning last January when fire overtook 19 units at the Pines of Perinton. No one was injured, but 65 residents were displaced from their homes. On Wednesday, the town board thanked...
13 WHAM
Less wind tonight. Any sun coming?
Strong wind gusts followed our wintry mess last night in Western New York. A steady wind all day today but occasionally gust hit 40 mph or higher!. Low pressure continues to move out of the region this evening. We expect wind to ease quite a bit later tonight and Friday. Under lots of cloud cover our temperature won't fall much.
