ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville woman dies in early-morning crash in Lafayette

By Scott Yoshonis
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aKDB_0kPuEBGz00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — An Abbeville woman died in a crash in Lafayette early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office identify victim, make arrest in Prairie Lane homicide

Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection at approximately 1:06 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival deputies said Hulin was found dead at the scene. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Team was able to determine that Hulin’s compact SUV crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic prior to the collision with a 3/4-ton Chevrolet pickup truck.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Hulin and are pending results, but authorities said methamphetamine and alcohol was found inside her vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and he showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy