William Allen Baird
William Allen Baird, of Safford, quietly entered into rest Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his residence with his loving wife, Connie, at his side. He was 79. Bill was born September 7, 1943, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine for 6 years, and also served in Vietnam. Bill enjoyed walking 5 miles a day and he also hiked the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, twice. Bill’s passion was also to feed birds, twice a day, in his yard. He built his own home and installed a fence around it himself. Bill was a welder with Phelps Dodge until his retirement.
6th annual Pima Lantern Festival is Saturday
PIMA — Pima is once again a chance to fill the night sky with remembrances of lost loved ones. The sixth annual Pima Lantern Festival is Saturday, from 5-8 p.m., at the Carson Brown Soccer Fields. The featured honoree will be former teach Jerry Brown. Cost for a lantern...
Gary Phil McBride
Dr. Gary Phil McBride, 86, our cherished father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, leader, and friend returned to the open arms of our Heavenly Father and loved ones on January 18, 2023, as a result of natural causes. Gary was born on April 16, 1936, in Pima, Arizona, to Phil...
Josephine Etter Lee Eddy
Josephine Etter Lee Eddy, a current resident of Safford and formerly of Animas, New Mexico, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at her residence, with her family gathered round about her. Jo was 93. Jo was born August 20, 1929, in Henrietta, Oklahoma. When she...
Robert Jones
Robert Jones, 79, of Safford, AZ, passed away on January 18, 2023. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Robert is survived by: his beautiful wife, Lynne Jones; children, Jennifer & David Cluff, Jared & JoElayne Jones, Jonathan & Launa Jones, Jana Jones and Jordan & Allie Jones; also by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Southern Arizona Sports, Film and Tourism Authority seeks input on Graham, Greenlee needs, wants
TUCSON — The Southern Arizona Sports, Film and Tourism Authority is wasting no time in trying to make an impact on its service area. During its first meeting Jan. 12, the Authority board approved a $50,000 sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl, the college football bowl game played in Tucson each December.
DAR Back with Strawberries for Valentine’s Day
The DAR Gila Valley Chapter is preparing for their “Strawberries for Scholarships” fundraiser for Valentine’s Day. Contributed photos from 2020. After two years of pandemic shut-down, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are gearing up with their local student awards and scholarship fundraiser to, once again, provide plates of chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.
Safford considering re-zone for more housing units
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is considering a zoning change to accommodate much-needed housing. At its most recent meeting, the City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Randy Pozo to rezone his property on 7th Street, behind Graham County Courthouse, from conventional-manufactured housing (C-MH) to multiple family residential (R-2).
Special needs woman missing in the Gila Valley
SAFFORD — Graham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Liberty Salazar, 21, is described as a special needs woman with disabilities, and was last seen Monday. She was wearing black, pointy-toed cowboy boots; a Puma hoodie; a plaid shirt; blue jeans; and a pink wrist watch.
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
New scam seeks money to stop a sheriff-issued warrant
SAFFORD — A new scam is making the rounds of Graham County; this time invoking the names of local officials. At least two people have received calls telling them there is a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty, but payment of a fine over the phone will quash the warrant.
Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely
A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
