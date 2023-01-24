Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO