Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Southern likely to play in 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge; see opponent, details here

Southern University is working on a plan to play North Carolina Central in the 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The game would happen in an annual Week 0 series that began in the 2022 season with Alabama State defeating Howard, 23-13. The Southern-North Carolina Central matchup was posted on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge website.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'

Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

STM extends winning streak to eight after defeating LCA

Considering how good the St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian boys basketball teams are defensively, Cougars coach Danny Broussard entered Wednesday's game expecting a low-scoring contest. He was right. St. Thomas More's defense stole the show in the final four minutes of a 50-37 victory at St. Thomas More. "This...

