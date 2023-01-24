Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Jay Johnson and LSU are entering 2023 with more depth. Here's where the Tigers stand.
Unlike his first go-round at Alex Box Stadium, Jay Johnson has a lot of depth at his disposal this season. Having fallen short of the College World Series last spring, LSU's second-year baseball coach hauled in the top freshman and transfer classes — a group of reinforcements that made the Tigers the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the nation.
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks on media day as No. 1 Tigers prep for season
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players will look ahead to the 2023 season during the program's media day at noon on Friday. The Tigers are the preseason consensus as the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to some top returnees and a loaded transfer class. Johnson is...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
theadvocate.com
Southern likely to play in 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge; see opponent, details here
Southern University is working on a plan to play North Carolina Central in the 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The game would happen in an annual Week 0 series that began in the 2022 season with Alabama State defeating Howard, 23-13. The Southern-North Carolina Central matchup was posted on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge website.
theadvocate.com
Jan. 25: Taking a look at LSU women’s basketball in this week’s NCAA Tournament projections
Welcome to our second weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 4-ranked Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU hosts...
theadvocate.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board renews 5 charter schools, overruling superintendent on 2
After lengthy debate Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed to renew five charter schools in Baton Rouge, in two cases overriding the recommendations to close the schools. The charters for all five schools were set to expire at the end of this school year. Now, they will...
theadvocate.com
History, renovation of East Feliciana courthouse discussed at Wednesday Club of Jackson meeting
Sharing some of the history of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse and lots of the renovation story, Ann Reiley Jones recently talked about that historic building to the Wednesday Club of Jackson. A native with deep roots in the parish, a Jones ancestor donated the land for the town square...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Only wounded so far, but season of shootings might get worse
If you’re laid up in a hospital with a gunshot wound, you don’t appreciate the phrase “dodging a bullet,” but the latter probably applies in Baton Rouge right now. In two recent cases, large parties in the Capital City ended in blazes of gunfire that, miraculously, left no one dead.
theadvocate.com
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
theadvocate.com
Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College
Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
theadvocate.com
Late free throw gives Southern Lab girls crucial road victory over Division II power
When it all came down to one — as in one free throw — Shalia Forman of Southern Lab gave herself a talking to. “If we lost this game, I knew I would be letting everybody down,” Forman said. "After I missed the first free throw, I had to get myself together.
theadvocate.com
Decisive late scoring surge powers top Division III team past Division I Liberty 47-40
Port Allen found itself in another close game Wednesday and once again made enough plays to earn a win against a good team. The Pelicans, top team in the LHSAA's Division III nonselect power ratings, outscored visiting Liberty 17-7 in the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth quarter to pick up a 47-40 nondistrict win.
theadvocate.com
Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'
Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
theadvocate.com
STM extends winning streak to eight after defeating LCA
Considering how good the St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian boys basketball teams are defensively, Cougars coach Danny Broussard entered Wednesday's game expecting a low-scoring contest. He was right. St. Thomas More's defense stole the show in the final four minutes of a 50-37 victory at St. Thomas More. "This...
theadvocate.com
A new sales tax to pay for teacher, school staff raises? Livingston makes the pitch to voters.
Livingston Parish school leaders are ramping up efforts to convince voters to approve a new one-cent sales tax that would raise salaries for teachers and other school district employees, which they hope would help return the district to among the best-performing school systems in the region. Set for a March...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
