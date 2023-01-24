Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth. The invitation is open to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
WIS-TV
Richland One early learning center named in memory of former School Board member Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County District One will be naming a new early learning center after former School Board member Vince Ford. The Richland One Board of School Commissions approved the recommendation the facility be named Vince Ford Early Learning Center. Ford’s wife Patricia, and his daughter Robyn, were in attendance at the meeting.
WIS-TV
Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
Newberry County Memorial Hospital names new CEO
NEWBERRY — The Board of Trustees of Newberry County Memorial Hospital has announced the selection of John Snow as the new CEO. Snow will assume the role of CEO by May 1. As an experienced leader, Snow succeeds outgoing CEO Bruce Baldwin, who announced his retirement in 2021. Prior...
WIS-TV
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden set to open new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will soon open a much-anticipated state-of-the-art animal care facility. The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is set to open on Thursday, March 2, due to the support of The Boyd Foundation, an organization that supports outdoor recreational opportunities and facilities.
Columbia Star
City of Columbia honors Richland One students and schools at 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Two Richland One students and three schools were honored during the City of Columbia’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration January 16. W.J. Keenan High School senior Aniyah Hodges and Dreher High School junior Benjamin Brown were awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship. The award recognizes students who show “exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Aniyah received a $500 scholarship, and Benjamin received a $250 scholarship.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News 19 for help seeking answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away January 1 at the age of 80. He says seeking closure over...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
Free after school program blends education with athletics for Sumter youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Children living in Sumter’s south side will soon have access to free after school care thanks to a local nonprofit. "It’s been an exciting overwhelming feeling if you will," Junko Allen smiled. "Like I feel so giddy right now." Allen is getting ready to...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
Free Classes in Kershaw County to teach English, Spanish languages to students and parents
CAMDEN, S.C. — Building bridges between the English and Spanish language. It's a new six-week pilot program taking place in Kershaw County. The program has gone from six attendees in the first week to 30 in the second. The program allows teachers, students, parents, and community members to come...
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
WIS-TV
Over 1 million passengers visited CAE in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The numbers are in, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) welcomed over one million passengers, a significant rise compared to 2021. A press release stated the Columbia area airport saw a total of 1,063,630 passengers through the airport, with 527,599 enplanements (those who started their travel at CAE) last year.
