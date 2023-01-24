ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden set to open new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will soon open a much-anticipated state-of-the-art animal care facility. The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is set to open on Thursday, March 2, due to the support of The Boyd Foundation, an organization that supports outdoor recreational opportunities and facilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

City of Columbia honors Richland One students and schools at 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Two Richland One students and three schools were honored during the City of Columbia’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration January 16. W.J. Keenan High School senior Aniyah Hodges and Dreher High School junior Benjamin Brown were awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship. The award recognizes students who show “exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Aniyah received a $500 scholarship, and Benjamin received a $250 scholarship.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Over 1 million passengers visited CAE in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The numbers are in, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) welcomed over one million passengers, a significant rise compared to 2021. A press release stated the Columbia area airport saw a total of 1,063,630 passengers through the airport, with 527,599 enplanements (those who started their travel at CAE) last year.
