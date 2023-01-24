Read full article on original website
Lacy Gilbertson
3d ago
why is he out there able to get yet another owi...should have been locked up long before this...he could have killed innocent people
nbc15.com
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash
nbc15.com
Man found guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took a Dane County jury a little more than 5 hours to find a 24-year-old man guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers. This stems from an incident back on January 11, 2022. Original reports from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicated a Madison police officer shot at Syngleton Smith-Harston, who fired first at police while trying to flee from the scene of an armed robbery. Smith-Harston was hit by gunfire multiple times. Reports say Smith-Harston was armed at the time and jumped off a balcony and then began firing at police a few blocks east of Warner Park.
x1071.com
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
nbc15.com
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Channel 3000
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
nrgmediadixon.com
A Traffic Stops Leads to a Search of a Rural Dixon Residence and Police Say They Found a Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs
On Tuesday evening of January 17, Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of S. IL Rte. 2. After an investigation, Deputies placed 52-year-old Steven Smith of Dixon under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Pursuant to the...
Channel 3000
Woman, man arrested with more than 7 kilograms of cocaine in vehicle, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office says
NEWVILLE, Wis. -- A 69-year-old driver and her 47-year-old passenger were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement found more than seven kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle near Newville Tuesday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said a deputy and his...
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who transported “a daunting amount” of methamphetamine across the country was sentenced Wednesday, a judge said during the hearing. Charlie Goodwin will serve 11 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, which he pleaded guilty to in October of 2022.
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
nbc15.com
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Rock Co. K-9 helps find $260,000 worth of cocaine
spectrumnews1.com
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
Channel 3000
State Patrol: 21 hurt amid 85-vehicle pileup that shut down I-39/90 in Rock County for much of Friday
WIFR
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
