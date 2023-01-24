ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Rangers Spring Training Preview: Jose Leclerc

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona. In 2022: Leclerc started the season on the 60-day injured list as he continued his rehab from Tommy John surgery. His return in June was well-timed. The Rangers needed a power right-hander and...
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers: 7 Future Stars Land on MLB Top 100 Prospects List

No. 14 - C Diego Cartaya. The Dodgers farm system always seems to be loaded, and this year's no different. Outside of Cartaya, there's a chance all six of those guys make an impact on this year's roster. Cartaya is currently the Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect, and is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy