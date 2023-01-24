(CBS DETROIT) - The USFL is returning to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1984, the league announced Thursday.Ford Field will play host to the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars for the 2023 season. Thursday's announcement comes nearly 40 years after the Panthers won the 1983 USFL championship during the league's initial run. "We're back!" Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations said in a statement. "With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud...

