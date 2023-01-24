Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster reports from Microsoft, Boeing
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster results from Microsoft and Boeing stoked fears about a recession. At 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 438 points or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.2%. Microsoft Corporation...
investing.com
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale
BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
investing.com
Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value
(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
investing.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
investing.com
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
investing.com
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
SEB beats profit forecasts helped by trading income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banking group SEB beat fourth-quarter net profit forecasts on Thursday on higher interest income after central bank rate hikes and trading gains, prompting it to boost its proposed dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central...
investing.com
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
investing.com
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
(Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and was aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost...
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
investing.com
Levi Strauss Is a Good Fit for Income Investors
Levi Strauss reported a strong Q4 despite a string of pre-release downgrades. Outlook is good, and margins are holding up despite downward pressure. The dividend is safe and should allow investors to sleep soundly at night. Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) received several downgrades and price target reductions ahead of...
investing.com
Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still comparatively cheap. The S&P 500 energy sector is up 4.2% year-to-date, slightly...
investing.com
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
investing.com
Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) investor Deka has called for CEO Werner Baumann to be replaced ahead of his scheduled departure, adding to mounting pressure on the German drugmaker. "Bayer needs a new strategic positioning, which cannot be credibly accomplished under Werner Baumann," Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate...
investing.com
China’s reawakening from Covid slumber unlikely to save slowing global economy
Investing.com – A stronger economy in China is often a key ingredient for global growth. But as China prepares to flex its economic muscles following several years of slumber under Covid duress, some are warning that this time is different. As China reopens for business, the “positive spillover to...
investing.com
Jay-Z-Backed Web3 Startup Garners $14M Funding
Spatial Labs manufactured the 13mm LNQ One Chip. These physical chips are linked to NFTs on Polygon. Spatial Labs aims to make fashion more sustainable. Spatial Labs presented the revolutionary idea of ‘Wearable Internet’, when founder Iddris Sandu brainstormed with his good friend and multi-platinum hip hop artist, Jay-Z. The disruptive LNQ Chip technology aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital wearables.
investing.com
U.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed concern about a broad range of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to urge it to oppose U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)' deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) Inc, her office said. L3Harris had announced the...
Comments / 0