Read full article on original website
Related
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
United States midfielder Weston McKennie has been left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend's match amid a potential move to the English Premier League
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Comments / 0