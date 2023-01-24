ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
LOS ALTOS, CA
matadornetwork.com

7 Essential San Francisco Restaurants for Rustic, Upscale Dining

San Francisco is known as the tech and start up hub of the United States. However, this city of hills, with spectacular views of the ocean and iconic architecture, should be on your list of the best places to travel for restaurants, too. In San Francisco, chefs work with nearby farmers markets to source fresh, locally grown produce that tastes like the region – not some far flung farm or the back of a semi truck. San Francisco restaurants are all about local flavor, vegetables, natural wine, and romantic settings. Think backyard string lights and ocean views. Oh, and let’s not overlook the seafood, which is exceptional, too (and you know know that if that wasn’t enough to encourage a visit San Francisco is incredibly LGBTQ friendly, too). Here are seven San Francisco restaurants you can’t miss on your next visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
SANTA CLARA, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most

Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?

During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute

Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge

Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

