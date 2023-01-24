ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

11Alive

Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire

DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
DECATUR, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
DECATUR, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Grant funding for Newton County youth facility in question

COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time. District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen

A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
JEFFERSON, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

