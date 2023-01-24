Read full article on original website
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
Film crews shooting scenes will cause lane closures in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County officials have announced there will be intermittent lane closures on State Route 92 for a few days so that film crews can film scenes on the highway. Crews will be filming on SR 92 at Lowery Road and Carson Road on Friday, Jan....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grant funding for Newton County youth facility in question
COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time. District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant...
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
WSB-TV’s Convoy of Care fills 4 tractor-trailers for Griffin tornado victims
ATLANTA — Following the devastation caused by multiple tornadoes January 12, WSB-TV Channel 2 has once again partnered with law enforcement, nonprofit organization Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and others to lead an effort to bring disaster relief to communities ravaged by the storm. On Thursday,...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Clayton County following gunman's arrest, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department shared photos of a smiling man in custody and two assault rifles, saying officers had arrested an armed suspect on Friday. The incident triggered a shelter-in-place order near the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow. Someone reported a person...
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
Crews tackle early morning fire at abandoned Atlanta church
ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews put out an early morning fire in south Atlanta Thursday. Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that they responded to reports of a fire on Springdale Road around 2 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When crews arrived,...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
Plane makes emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A small plane has landed on I-985NB a couple miles north of the I-85N split between Suwanee and Buford. Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 4:13 p.m. The plane is currently surrounded by emergency vehicles and HAZMAT units. The HAZMAT units are...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
