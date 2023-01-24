Read full article on original website
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
Google Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the January 2023 Play system update
Google has been rolling out monthly Play system updates for a few years now. Beginning in January 2022, the company started publishing detailed changelogs highlighting everything new in these releases. The problem is that despite being a monthly update, they don't always roll out every month. The December 2022 Play system update never made it to Pixel devices, and while Google published the January 2023 update's release notes right at the beginning of the month, the build was nowhere to be seen. Three weeks into January, Pixel 6 and 7 owners report getting the latest Play system build.
Google Pixel Tablet plans get streamlined as latest rumor goes all-in on Pro
Back in September, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared his finding that the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code contained references to a second model of Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet. At the time, Wojciechowski believed that there were two versions of the Pixel Tablet in development, referred to internally as tangor and tangorpro. Now, he's tweeted that only one of the two will actually make it to market — the pro version.
Android Auto’s 8.7 update is probably not the one you’ve been waiting for
Google has been working on an Android Auto redesign for years now. The new look first leaked in September 2021 before the company made it official at I/O 2022. The Coolwalk UI entered beta testing in November 2022, with the big G finally announcing a stable release in January this year. As it turned out, though, Google's rollout pace has been languid, with only some lucky users getting access to the new design weeks after the announcement. The company has now released Android Auto 8.7 to the public through the Play Store, but sadly, it does not bring the new Coolkwalk redesign.
This deal knocks the fantastic Nord N20 5G down to $230
Nearly a year after its launch, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G continues to be one of the best phones in its price range. Its combination of an OLED display, solid performance, and great battery life is hard to come by in the sub-$300 category. It's especially worth your time at $230.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
A Google engineer of 8 years says his 'spidey-senses' detected incoming layoffs — and felt 'isolated' when his 'faceless' severance email arrived
Zac Bowling told Insider he felt "all alone all of a sudden" when his severance email landed: "You don't even get to say goodbye."
CNET
IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs
IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
This new phone has a removable battery and microSD slot like it’s 2013
It seems like everything's more expensive these days, and so many of the best Android smartphones cost a pretty penny. And if you're the sort of smartphone fan who enjoyed things like removable batteries, the analog headphone jack, and microSD support, it has to feel like you get less and less for your money every year. We haven't lost all hope, though, and now TCL is launching the Ion X, with both plenty of those retro features and a super-affordable price.
Google’s account switcher shows off a new Material You look
After Google introduced Material You to the world with Android 12, it started pouring efforts into making its essential Android apps like Messages adapt to the new design guidelines. Next in line appears to be the desktop web versions of these services, as Google is finally giving most of its popular sites a taste of Material You, with changes showing up in the account switcher now.
Google Chrome helps you reign in notification-blasting websites
Google Chrome already has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised through the Safety Check feature. It does that by scanning your saved passwords and alerting you if any of them is exposed to a data breach. Safety Check offers a whole array of recommendations to keep you safe online on top of that. Now, Google is expanding the feature's capabilities to make it easier to revoke permissions granted to websites you've previously visited.
Pixel Launcher search is broken in Android 13’s latest release
Google tests out the best new Android features with QPR Beta builds exclusive to Pixel phones. However, beta builds are test mules and sometimes, they have bugs. The new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 is no different. It fixes problems with 5G connectivity and Bluetooth but also seems to include a bug triggered by the Pixel Launcher search, which makes the Pixel Launcher crash repeatedly, rendering nearly useless.
OnePlus just confirmed a second 11-series phone launching next month
OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 11 for international markets at its event scheduled for February 7. While we know that the Buds Pro 2 earbuds will also accompany the phone, so far we had only been expecting that single handset. Now some new teasers point to the presence of a second phone, and rather than a OnePlus 11 Pro like you might be hoping for, it looks like some markets will instead be getting the upper mid-range OnePlus 11R.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed a week ahead of its official launch
The Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling is all set for February 1, 2023. Ahead of that, though, the Korean giant's upcoming flagship has been all but detailed in a plethora of leaks over the last few weeks. With just over a week left for Samsung to officially announce its flagship smartphone lineup of 2023, the flood of leaks continues. This time around, someone managed to get their hands on a retail unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, posting its unboxing video along with some camera samples.
How to use Google Docs Meeting Note feature
You've been able to create meeting notes in Google Calendar for a long time. Meeting notes help you store details unique to an event for better organization. You can take jottings, create actions lists, and share your notes with people whether you're an organizer or participant. But with many events created from random Gmail messages covering your screen, Google's Calendar may not be the best option if you want to stay on track with your work.
Google Chrome is shoving previous search queries into your new tab page
Google Chrome's new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That's why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.
What is Google Meet?
Video calling apps are often used for personal and professional reasons. The popular video calling apps that most people have heard of are Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Apple FaceTime. Other than FaceTime, these apps are mainly used for professional purposes.
Google Pixel Watch doesn't support Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications after all
Irregular Rhythm Notifications not coming to Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch is a decent first attempt from Google. In spite of its dated internals, the...
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs
With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn't heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
