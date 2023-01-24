Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has been working on an Android Auto redesign for years now. The new look first leaked in September 2021 before the company made it official at I/O 2022. The Coolwalk UI entered beta testing in November 2022, with the big G finally announcing a stable release in January this year. As it turned out, though, Google's rollout pace has been languid, with only some lucky users getting access to the new design weeks after the announcement. The company has now released Android Auto 8.7 to the public through the Play Store, but sadly, it does not bring the new Coolkwalk redesign.

4 DAYS AGO