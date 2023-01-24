ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
CBS Sports

USMNT's Weston McKennie (Leeds and Arsenal) and Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) spice up transfer rumor mill

We've got tons of American soccer news to talk about as the United States men's national team take the field for the first time since the World Cup. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic have seen their names bubble up in the rumor mill as we approach the final week of the transfer deadline. I'm Mike Goodman, and we'll break it all down on Wednesday's edition of the Golazo Starting XI.
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man U in FA Cup action; Barça visits Girona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Several Premier League clubs will be looking to avoid famous upsets in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Leeds travels to third-tier Accrington Stanley, while Leicester faces fourth-tier Walsall. Manchester United hosts second-tier Reading after moving within touching distance of the English League Cup final this week. Top-flight Fulham, Southampton and Tottenham also face lower-league opposition.
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers

New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.

