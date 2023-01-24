Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
After a successful year, the Valley Conservation Council looks towards 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Valley Conservation Council says that last year was a great year for land conservation, and hopes that with funding, this year will be just as successful. The Staunton-based conservation nonprofit secured 16 easements last year. In doing so, it says it helped to permanently protect...
NBC 29 News
Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
NBC 29 News
Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative. “The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as...
NBC 29 News
Madison County Board of Supervisors denies plans for old Criglersville Elementary building
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The community of Criglersville pushed back against renewed plans from a Richmond developer to change the old Criglersville Elementary School. The Madison County Board of Supervisors agreed to deny the plans, voting 4 to 1. “It kind of ran the gauntlet, it was very unclear....
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River pedestrian bridge not recommended for funding, Metropolitan Planning Organization not giving up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation just released new SMART SCALE funding, but a major Charlottesville-Albemarle project did not make the cut. A pedestrian bridge that would connect Albemarle County to Charlottesville near Woolen Mills was denied because the cost estimate was “too broad”. Now,...
NBC 29 News
Students packing meals for Louisa County Resource Council
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 150 students are helping to package meals going to the Louisa County Resource Council. Wednesday, January 25, was an Asynchronous Learning Day at Louisa County Public Schools, which are days during the school year where students sign up to complete community service projects.
NBC 29 News
Jaunt plans for the future
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership is focusing on a preliminary study about how it could use alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cells. It says this is part of an effort to make the Central Virginia Area Transit system...
NBC 29 News
Violet Crown screening Oscar nominated films
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Violet Crown on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is bringing the Oscars to town. With the recent announcement of the 2023 nominees, the Violet Crown is showing some of its favorite films on the list. The theater will start showing Oscar nominated films through the weekend.
NBC 29 News
Gene therapy at UVA Health helping patients with spinal muscular atrophy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA doctor is working to help people with DNA complications live full lives. Doctor Anna Jesus is a UVA pediatrician. She sees patients with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. “Gene replacement therapy is when we deliver a gene that a person is missing, back into...
NBC 29 News
Mama’s Caboose goes up for sale: Maintaining old traditions
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Folks in Rockingham County are saying goodbye to an old classic as Mama’s Caboose food truck goes up for sale. Owner, Diane Roll, moved to the area in 2005. She said after working for the city she knew it was time to do something she wanted to do. She was inspired by food from her home, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the up-and-coming food truck industry.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health experts navigate new phase of the pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at the UVA Medical Center say we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Doctor Patrick Jackson says that hospitalizations and the amount of severe illnesses from COVID-19 have declined, even with the XBB. 1.5 variant surge.
NBC 29 News
UVa Redshirts Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt give Virginia fans a reason to be excited
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were both highly recruited players for Virginia, and both have chosen to redshirt this year. The two guys have a ton of potential, and they’re using this time to get even better and stronger in practice. In pregame warmups, Leon...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Temperature Roller Coaster
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High temperatures will be about ten degrees above average on this Saturday. Cooler Sunday with some light rain developing. Not expected much rainfall Sunday into Monday morning. Most areas will get well under a quarter inch. Briefly spring-like Monday afternoon as showers exit with a southwest...
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna County High School hires Mitchell Pace as new head football coach
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County High School has promoted Mitchell Pace to be its new head football coach. Pace has 17 years of experience as an assistant coach for the Flucos. “We are pleased to have Coach Mitchell Pace as our new head football coach at FCHS. His...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices across the Commonwealth continue to rise. Around Charlottesville, you will pay close to $3.47 a gallon. That’s 4¢ more than the state average and 14¢ more per gallon than last week. Across the country, the price is even higher at $3.50.
NBC 29 News
Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent weeks, the Commonwealth has experienced a variety of winter weather conditions. With all of the alerts that are issued, you may be wondering — what is the difference between an advisory, a watch, and a warning?. ADVISORYWATCHWARNING. Be AwareBe PreparedTake Action. A winter...
