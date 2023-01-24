ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

After a successful year, the Valley Conservation Council looks towards 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Valley Conservation Council says that last year was a great year for land conservation, and hopes that with funding, this year will be just as successful. The Staunton-based conservation nonprofit secured 16 easements last year. In doing so, it says it helped to permanently protect...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative. “The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Students packing meals for Louisa County Resource Council

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 150 students are helping to package meals going to the Louisa County Resource Council. Wednesday, January 25, was an Asynchronous Learning Day at Louisa County Public Schools, which are days during the school year where students sign up to complete community service projects.
NBC 29 News

Jaunt plans for the future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership is focusing on a preliminary study about how it could use alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cells. It says this is part of an effort to make the Central Virginia Area Transit system...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Violet Crown screening Oscar nominated films

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Violet Crown on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is bringing the Oscars to town. With the recent announcement of the 2023 nominees, the Violet Crown is showing some of its favorite films on the list. The theater will start showing Oscar nominated films through the weekend.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Mama’s Caboose goes up for sale: Maintaining old traditions

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Folks in Rockingham County are saying goodbye to an old classic as Mama’s Caboose food truck goes up for sale. Owner, Diane Roll, moved to the area in 2005. She said after working for the city she knew it was time to do something she wanted to do. She was inspired by food from her home, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the up-and-coming food truck industry.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health experts navigate new phase of the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at the UVA Medical Center say we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Doctor Patrick Jackson says that hospitalizations and the amount of severe illnesses from COVID-19 have declined, even with the XBB. 1.5 variant surge.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Temperature Roller Coaster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High temperatures will be about ten degrees above average on this Saturday. Cooler Sunday with some light rain developing. Not expected much rainfall Sunday into Monday morning. Most areas will get well under a quarter inch. Briefly spring-like Monday afternoon as showers exit with a southwest...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Fluvanna County High School hires Mitchell Pace as new head football coach

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County High School has promoted Mitchell Pace to be its new head football coach. Pace has 17 years of experience as an assistant coach for the Flucos. “We are pleased to have Coach Mitchell Pace as our new head football coach at FCHS. His...
NBC 29 News

Gas prices on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices across the Commonwealth continue to rise. Around Charlottesville, you will pay close to $3.47 a gallon. That’s 4¢ more than the state average and 14¢ more per gallon than last week. Across the country, the price is even higher at $3.50.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent weeks, the Commonwealth has experienced a variety of winter weather conditions. With all of the alerts that are issued, you may be wondering — what is the difference between an advisory, a watch, and a warning?. ADVISORYWATCHWARNING. Be AwareBe PreparedTake Action. A winter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

