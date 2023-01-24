Read full article on original website
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Dusan Vlahovic will be ready for Juventus' Serie A home match against Monza on Sunday, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.
