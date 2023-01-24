Read full article on original website
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
villages-news.com
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel calls 911 after hearing altercation in room next door
A guest at a local hotel called 911 after hearing an altercation in the room next door. Officers responded in the early morning hours Sunday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 31-year-old Jeffrey Darwin Schwingel knocked his girlfriend unconscious, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala car wash employee arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 from customer’s vehicle
A 41-year-old employee at a local car wash was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 from a customer’s vehicle. On Wednesday, January 18, several OPD officers responded to the Soapy’s Car Wash located at 1621 SW 19th Avenue in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female victim who advised that $1,300 in cash was missing from an envelope that had been left inside her vehicle while it was being detailed.
villages-news.com
Sumter County’s stricter regulations appear to be working at internet cafes
Sumter County’s dozen internet cafes received perfect scores recently and no violations were reported. The December inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes, which now must receive annual operating permits and pass periodic inspections by the county building department and the sheriff’s office.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
villages-news.com
Son arrested after kicking in door at mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages
A son was arrested after apparently kicking in the door at his mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages. George Scott Richard, 54, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the home at 1225 Jaffia Court in the Village of Gilchrist. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been summoned...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations
Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man sentenced to jail time for driving while license suspended
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for driving on a suspended license. Joshua Cass Lawler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended. He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 22,...
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
villages-news.com
Teen arrested at apartment complex after dispute triggered by loud music
A teen was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake after a dispute triggered by loud music. A resident of The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake at about 2 a.m. Thursday attempted to take a photograph of the license plate of a red Chevy with loud music playing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle drove at the man as he attempted to take the photograph.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake woman charged with filing false police report
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with filing a false police report. Laura Anne Hyndshaw, 22, called 911 early Monday morning claiming the father of her child pulled a gun on her during a verbal altercation at his home on Citrus Lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said she left the home because she was in fear. She signed a sworn affidavit, which explained that perjury is crime.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after allegedly wielding machete
A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly wielding a machete. Adrain Orlando Malcolm, 34, was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The native of Jamaica was arrested after dispatch received a report that a...
leesburg-news.com
Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg
Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
villages-news.com
Sanitary sewer line work to limit bathing and laundry on Historic Side of The Villages
A sanitary sewer line project will force some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. The work will begin Monday, Jan. 30. All construction is anticipated to be completed within three weeks, ending around Feb. 20.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
villages-news.com
Suspected credit card thief jailed after $147 to-go order at Chili’s
A suspected credit card thief was jailed after taking home a $147 to-go order at Chili’s in The Villages. Melanie Christine Patterson, 46, of Umatilla, was booked Monday on charges of fraud and theft after she was tracked down by a Lady Lake police officer. An investigation began after...
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Gas Station Has More Than $2000 Stolen When Employee Falls for Telephone Scam at 3 AM
The Disney Springs Speedway had more than $2,000 stolen when an overnight employee was apparently tricked by a fraudster posing as a company leader into putting money from the store’s safe into a digital currency ATM, where the money was stolen, according to a new sheriff’s report describing the bizarre grand theft case.
