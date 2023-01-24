Read full article on original website
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Malo Gusto In January
The Lyon president stated earlier today that he expected Malo Gusto to stay at the club until the summer at the very least, but there are still chances for the French defender to sign for Chelsea this window. Chelsea are expected to bid again for the player but have made...
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net for second game running as Al-Nassr lose 3-1
It looked for all the world as though the striker had opened his account in Saudi Arabia just before half-time with a powerful close-range header but the wait goes on.
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Report: Newcastle Closing In On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley explains how he ended up front and centre for the 2004-05 Premier League trophy lift
The former Chelsea keeper also explains an incredible gesture made by captain John Terry for his work that season
Chelsea target Moises Caicedo breaks silence on his future amidst Blues offer
Chelsea are currently trying to sign a new midfielder, with a few options being touted. They have been on the search for a suitable profile since the start of the window in January, and they have even seen offers rejected for both Enzo Fernandez of Benfica, and Moises Caicedo of Brighton.
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new deal for Chelsea star and possible contract termination
Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Thiago Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack. Romano says the Blues are in talks over a new contract for veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva, who remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge. As well as that, Chelsea could...
Reggina President Marcello Cardona: “Happy That We’ve Allowed Inter Milan Midfielder Giovanni Fabbian To Grow On Loan”
Reggina President Marcello Cardona is happy with the fact that his club has provided the right environment in which to grow in the senior professional game for Inter midfielder Giovanni Fabbian. Speaking to reporters, via FCInterNews, the Reggina President emphasized that he sees it as a positive to have a...
Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana
Everton are in a crisis at the moment in every meaning of the word, and it would be no surprise if some of their players started to look for the exit door for the sake of their careers. Anthony Gordon already seems to be doing that as he closes in...
Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light
Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield. The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.
Report: Chelsea Will Push Again For Lyon Defender Malo Gusto
Chelsea are set to push again for Lyon defender Malo Gusto after Lyon rejected the first bid yesterday.
Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.
