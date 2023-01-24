ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Malo Gusto In January

The Lyon president stated earlier today that he expected Malo Gusto to stay at the club until the summer at the very least, but there are still chances for the French defender to sign for Chelsea this window. Chelsea are expected to bid again for the player but have made...
FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Yardbarker

Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City

Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Yardbarker

Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Yardbarker

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo breaks silence on his future amidst Blues offer

Chelsea are currently trying to sign a new midfielder, with a few options being touted. They have been on the search for a suitable profile since the start of the window in January, and they have even seen offers rejected for both Enzo Fernandez of Benfica, and Moises Caicedo of Brighton.
Yardbarker

Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana

Everton are in a crisis at the moment in every meaning of the word, and it would be no surprise if some of their players started to look for the exit door for the sake of their careers. Anthony Gordon already seems to be doing that as he closes in...
Yardbarker

Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light

Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield. The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report

Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.

