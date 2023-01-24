Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at 111 South Apartments
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police were called to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. for a man who had been shot. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WJCL
Georgia Southern Student hospitalized after shooting at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. — ABOVE:Your Thursday Morning Headlines. A Georgia Southern student is recovering at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, after being shot. Statesboro Police say they responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane after they got reports of a victim being shot. When officers arrived, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, first aid was provided, and the victim was then transported to the hospital.
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
wtoc.com
Property crime up 10% in unincorporated Chatham County, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided an update on crime in the county at Friday morning’s county commission meeting – giving an overview of last year compared to 2021. Overall, total crime has increased while violent crime is on the decline. The...
wtoc.com
Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. The State started by calling...
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
wtoc.com
GBI investigating death at McIntosh County jail
MCINTOSH COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death at the McIntosh County jail. According to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unconscious in their cell Wednesday night. The inmate had been arrested the day before. The sheriff’s office said...
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
WJCL
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
wtoc.com
First witnesses take stand in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The prosecution began calling its first witnesses Thursday as it tries to prove former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son. The first witness to take the stand was Sgt. Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Greene was the...
wtoc.com
Opening statements end in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With a full row of family just two rows behind him, Alex Murdaugh and the jury listened to opening statements from both the prosecution and defense Wednesday afternoon. The prosecution began by describing what they say happened the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed.
WJCL
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
wtoc.com
Hearing held to decide if cameras allowed in courtroom during murder trial of Leilani Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A dispute over media access in the murder trial of Leilani Simon. Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. Wednesday’s hearing was all about whether news organizations will be allowed to record what happens in this case. Of course the case...
3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
Comments / 0