Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Considering Summer Move For Firmino
As Roberto Firmino runs down the final few months of his contract with Liverpool FC, there is much speculation about where his future lies. While there are plenty of rumblings that he and LFC are both interested in a new deal that would keep him at Anfield for a bit longer, that’s no guarantee at this stage.
Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer
Danjuma scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
Soccer-Atalanta must focus on qualifying for Europe says Gasperini
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is targeting a return to European competition as his in-form Serie A side battle for a place in the top four this season.
BBC
Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham
Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Watch: Wout Weghorst Scores First Manchester United Goal vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup
Wout Weghorst has scored his first Manchester United goal vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final. Watch the goal here.
theScore
Report: Dyche set to take charge at Everton
London, Jan 27, 2023 (AFP) - Premier League strugglers Everton are set to hire former Burnley manager Sean Dyche to replace the sacked Frank Lampard, according to reports on Friday. Dyche has emerged as the leading candidate for the Everton job after Marcelo Bielsa reportedly turned down the chance to...
FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions reveal: full squad released
Check out who’s now available in FUT packs.
Comments / 0