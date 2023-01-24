Read full article on original website
WECT
GLOW Academy receives $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support culinary curriculum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girl’s Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) has announced that they have received $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support the academy’s culinary curriculum and classroom. According to the announcement, the grant will cover the operation costs, food costs and culinary faculty...
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
Church to hold chicken bog Sunday
LUMBERTON — The Chestnut Street Methodist Church has planned a Doris’ Kids Chicken Bog on Sunday, after the worship service at abo
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day. February wi
WECT
UNCW Esports program reaches 600 students, receives funding for lab, paid positions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 600 students at UNC Wilmington have shown interest in online gaming, also known as Esports. The university hopes to take the program to the next level with the recent announcement of $300,000 in funding over the next three years. Student Ariana Curtis says the program...
columbuscountynews.com
SCAP to Hold Resources Fair for Low Income Families
The Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) will be holding a Community Services Block Grant Recruitment and Resource Fair on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can learn about programs, sign up for programs, get resources, and more.
WECT
New resource event designed to help the homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.
WECT
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020. On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.
WECT
Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center that will provide access to nutritious food and healthy eating choices. The pilot program will span two years. Novant Health...
WECT
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
Fayetteville's Black community calls for change in police culture in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
With another Black man killed by police officers making headlines across the country, Fayetteville leaders are speaking up about changes that need to happen immediately.
Scotland County Schools cancels all athletic events, after-school activities because of severe weather threat
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County school district has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday because of the possibility of severe weather. Thunderstorms, tornadoes, rain and potentially dangerous wind gusts are possible in the area during the afternoon, the district said, citing the National Weather Service forecast. Count on News13 […]
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
WMBF
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She's charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
WECT
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story extension...
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Employment and expungement resources to be offered at Port City United’s Fresh Chance Friday
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Port City United” is gearing up to host its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday”. The free event will connect people with legal assistance, and employment opportunities. Fresh Chance Friday will be held at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Friday, January...
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
