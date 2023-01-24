ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

SCAP to Hold Resources Fair for Low Income Families

The Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) will be holding a Community Services Block Grant Recruitment and Resource Fair on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can learn about programs, sign up for programs, get resources, and more.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

New resource event designed to help the homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center that will provide access to nutritious food and healthy eating choices. The pilot program will span two years. Novant Health...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Schools cancels all athletic events, after-school activities because of severe weather threat

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County school district has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday because of the possibility of severe weather. Thunderstorms, tornadoes, rain and potentially dangerous wind gusts are possible in the area during the afternoon, the district said, citing the National Weather Service forecast. Count on News13 […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WECT

Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WILMINGTON, NC

